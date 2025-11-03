Judge refuses to reduce bail set at $300,000 in El Camino arsonist case

Joshua Anthony Chavez, the suspect in the Oct. 5 arson attacks at the El Camino College Bookstore and Chemistry Building, made his second court appearance Thursday, Oct. 30.

Appearing in a blue Los Angeles County prison jumpsuit, Chavez sat next to his attorney Harry Khassakhian during the hearing.

Khassakhian attempted to get Chavez’s $300,000 bail reduced on the grounds that Chavez had lost his job since the arrest and his partner is pregnant.

District Attorney Brian Seth Soo Hoo spoke out against lowering the bail. He referred to the arson attacks as “extremely dangerous offenses.”

In addition, he mentioned that in security footage, Chavez was seen at the Bookstore loading dock using a metal pole to spread the flames.

Judge Laura C. Ellison denied the motion to reduce bail as she is “supposed to be looking out for the community.”

In an interview outside the courtroom, Kassakhian confirmed that Chavez is no longer being represented by a public defender.

In addition to Kassakhian, his co-counsel is Steven J. Cooper, a private attorney based in Torrance.

Five members of Chavez’s family attended the hearing. They declined to speak to The Union, only to assert that he is innocent.

Chavez’s first court hearing was Wednesday, Oct. 8, when he pleaded not guilty to charges including two counts of felony arson and burglary.

He attended the preliminary hearing at the Torrance Courthouse to set a date for his next hearing, which will be Friday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 a.m.