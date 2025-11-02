Related Image
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Related Image
Categories:

South Bay Galleria mall to close, become new retail space with apartments

Byline photo of Giselle Jimenez
By Giselle JimenezNovember 2, 2025
South Bay Galleria mall’s entrance located in Redondo Beach on Sept. 29. The mall opened in 1985 and was a backdrop for the 2004 “Fat Albert” film. (Lillian Yamada | The Union)

After 40 years in the South Bay, the South Bay Galleria mall will be closing for redevelopment.

New owner Kennedy Wilson is demolishing part of the mall, which sits on 30 acres of land, to make way for a mixed-use property of retail space and residential units.

Plans include a constructing a three- to eight-story building with 350 apartments.

Yamada_Galleria_092925 EDIT 2.jpg
South Bay Galleria's AMC on the third floor, Sept. 28. AMC acquired General Cinema Galleria on April 5, 2002, and has been serving moviegoers since then. (Lillian Yamada | The Union)

According to reporting by KTLA news, “At least 10% of the homes must be reserved for very low-income households, or 20% for low-income households, under city requirements.”

The Redondo Beach Planning Commission signed off Aug. 21 on Phase Two of the project.

“Redevelopment will be phased, meaning parts of the mall will stay open while construction unfolds,” former The Union reporter Maria Cornejo wrote in an article for Presence News.

A date for when redevelopment will begin has yet to be announced.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Students and staff at El camino college met Oct. 24 at the Social Justice Center to discuss arts programs budget cuts. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
I Heart the Arts: Student organization seeks to save arts programs at El Camino
A backpack bursts into flames at El Cappuccino on Wednesday, Oct. 29. The fire caused the cafe to close early while clean up efforts are underway. (Ashlyn Zeutzius | The Union )
Fire breaks out at El Cappuccino cafe
El Camino College anthropology professor Lawrence Ramirez stands in the backroom of the ECC anthropology museum near the box that stores a mummified skull Tuesday, Oct. 28. The skull was donated to the museum's former museum director Walt Foster in the late 1960s after being smuggled from Egypt, according to The Union's archives. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Smuggled out of Egypt: Anthropology Museum houses mummy remains
Sgt. Ruben Lopez waves while driving a campus police car before completing a turn onto Crenshaw Boulevard on Monday, Oct. 6. (Madison Moody | The Union)
Drug violations, vandalism and criminal threats reported to El Camino Police Department
Jim Rodenbush, former Indiana University director of student media and adviser of the Indiana Daily Student, accepts Multiplatform and Newspaper/Newsmagazine Pacemaker Awards at the Associated Collegiate Press Fall National College Media Convention on Saturday, Oct. 18, in Washington, D.C. The IDS and the Indiana University Student Television won 14 awards, which Rodenbush accepted, but left the individual awards at the convention, as he would not be on campus to give them out, he said. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Fired Indiana Daily Student newspaper adviser honored at national convention
Moses Wolfenstein, distance education faculty coordinator at El Camino College, discusses online success by race/ethnicity at the ECC Board of Trustees meeting, Monday, Oct. 27, in the Kenneth A. Brown Board Room in the Administration Building. Wolfenstein serves as an ECC technology expert in Canvas training, Hypothesis, Panopto, Pronto and Respondus, according to the Subject Matter Experts page on the ECC website. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
Report shows student improvement in online classes at El Camino
More in Recent Stories
Director of Events Bridget Delahunt, who is also serving as interim director of auxiliary services, presents plans for a full service contract with Barnes and Noble which will expand customer support and in-person textbook sales at the Bookstore during a Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Oct. 27. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Textbook sales returning to the Bookstore at El Camino
El Camino Community College District Board of Trustees member Clifford Numark delivers his resignation in order to take a new job based in Florida during a meeting Monday, Oct. 27. The last time the board had to appoint a new member was in 2023 after Board of Trustees President Kenneth A. Brown suddenly died. (Erica Lee | The Union)
El Camino board of trustees' member Clifford Numark resigns
Screenshot of promotional material from the CCC to HBCU event. (Graphic courtesy of El Camino College)
Historically Black Colleges and Universities Transfer Caravan coming to El Camino
Calm jar workshop at El Camino helps students manage anxiety
Calm jar workshop at El Camino helps students manage anxiety
The El Camino College Police Department is southeast of campus, located within parking lot K. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino’s police department has less staff than other colleges
Director of Research and Planning Viviana Unda presents three-year strategic outcomes, a part of the draft of the 2025-28 Strategic Plan, that is looking for senate feedback Tuesday, Oct. 21. (Eleni Klostrakis | The Union)
Academic Senate moves plans forward to introduce new AI usage policies
More in Top Stories
Sunlight glints off “Boundless Spirit,” a sculpture by James T. Russell, in Administration Plaza on Tuesday, Oct. 21. On Monday, Oct. 6, a student was hit twice by a man who would go on to attack another person on the El Camino College campus. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Man chases, punches student in attacks on campus at El Camino
An El Camino College Police Department car sits parked outside the Arts Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27. ECC released its yearly campus crime report, as required by the Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act, on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The campus saw a rise in motor vehicle thefts and hate crimes in 2024, when compared to the past two years. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Yearly report shows increase in motor vehicle thefts and hate crimes, with hit and runs omitted at El Camino
Staff from Servpro, a Los Angeles cleanup and restoration company, survey the Chemistry Building on Monday, Oct. 6, after a fire was set by an arsonist in the building Sunday, Oct. 5. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Arson suspect's bail increased as chemistry classes are disrupted at El Camino
Officer Shahbaz Zaidi arrested a suspect after an altercation involving a threat was reported in the Physical Education Building's locker rooms. Responders on the scene from the El Camino College Police Department prohibited any interviewing, advising the victim involved not to speak with any of The Union's reporters as the investigation has not been conducted yet. (Madison Moody | The Union)
Man arrested after argument breaks out near El Camino locker rooms
Aftermath of the fire that took place at the El Camino College Bookstore loading dock located at the back of the store Monday, Oct. 6. On Oct. 5, the fire was reported to the El Camino College Police Department at 7:19pm.(Axel Hernandez | The Union)
Suspect arrested on charge of setting two fires at El Camino
MICASA and Puente host open mic event for student and faculty voices