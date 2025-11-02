South Bay Galleria mall to close, become new retail space with apartments

After 40 years in the South Bay, the South Bay Galleria mall will be closing for redevelopment.

New owner Kennedy Wilson is demolishing part of the mall, which sits on 30 acres of land, to make way for a mixed-use property of retail space and residential units.

Plans include a constructing a three- to eight-story building with 350 apartments.

According to reporting by KTLA news, “At least 10% of the homes must be reserved for very low-income households, or 20% for low-income households, under city requirements.”

The Redondo Beach Planning Commission signed off Aug. 21 on Phase Two of the project.

“Redevelopment will be phased, meaning parts of the mall will stay open while construction unfolds,” former The Union reporter Maria Cornejo wrote in an article for Presence News.

A date for when redevelopment will begin has yet to be announced.