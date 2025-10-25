Related Image
Historically Black Colleges and Universities Transfer Caravan coming to El Camino

By Paula CunninghamOctober 25, 2025
Screenshot of promotional material from the CCC to HBCU event. (Graphic courtesy of El Camino College)

Representatives from 15 to 20 historically Black colleges and universities will be on hand to answer questions about the transfer application process as part of the HBCU Transfer Caravan Tuesday, Oct. 28.

The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Services Plaza, with an Opening Ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Attendees will get to learn about the unique academic, cultural and community experiences offered at these campuses as well as information about financial aid, scholarships and application assistance.

Student Success Coach and HBCU graduate Briana Levi, 29, said the Transfer Caravan is open to all students looking to continue their education.

“College acceptance is guaranteed,” Levi said as long as transferring students meet the following qualifications: at least a 2.0 GPA, an associate degree for transfer or 30 UC/CSU transferrable units.

Although HBCUs have been traditionally for African American students, all ethnicities and all ages are encouraged to apply.

 

