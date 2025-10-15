Related Image
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Arson suspect’s bail increased as chemistry classes are disrupted at El Camino

Byline photo of Erica Lee
By Erica LeeOctober 15, 2025
Staff from Servpro, a Los Angeles cleanup and restoration company, survey the Chemistry Building on Monday, Oct. 6, after a fire was set by an arsonist in the building Sunday, Oct. 5. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)

More details are emerging about the crime spree that occurred across El Camino College’s campus Sunday, Oct. 5, which included two arson attacks at the Bookstore and in the Chemistry Building.

Gardena Police arrested Joshua Anthony Chavez off campus on suspicion of arson, who was booked on felony charges.

Chavez has been moved to the North County Correctional Facility, a maximum security county jail in Castaic, and his bail has been increased to $300,000.

His next court date is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 30 at the Torrance Courthouse.

Police also believe that Chavez is connected to a car break-in and attempted hot-wired carjacking in Lot C that took place between 7:00 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Noah Rivera, 21, a physical education major on campus that night to coach an Nfinity Volleyball Club practice, said his black 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 was broken into and that he found a bag of security cameras, not from ECC, in the truck bed.

image2.jpg
Noah Rivera, 21, a physical education major on campus that night for an Nfinity Volleyball Club practice, said his black 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 was broken into and found a bag of security cameras, not from ECC, placed in the truck bed. (Photo courtesy of Noah Rivera)

The arson also disrupted the routines of both instructors and students, who had to resort to online lectures and cancelled classes instead of in-person sessions.

In-person classes for chemistry, physics and life sciences were cancelled on Monday, Oct. 6, and Tuesday, Oct. 7, due to the Science Complex being shut down.

Chemistry instructors and students had to pivot how classes are delivered following the Chemistry Building fire.

“We were instructed in chemistry to either go live online or to request a room change,” chemistry professor Soshanna Potter said.

Biology major Tiffany Sosa, 20, said the labs in her class had to be postponed and that the class disruption has been overwhelming.

“Because I was expecting to come to class, and you know, have all the material and information that I need… And so it’s overwhelming, because I have to see or learn on my own, like different things that I’ve missed because of it,” Sosa said.

The Chemistry Building remains closed until further notice while air quality tests and clean up efforts continue.

A Wednesday, Oct. 15, email sent by the Office of Marketing and Communications said that classes may resume in the south side of the Chemistry Building next week pending air quality test results.

Meanwhile, classes in the Life Sciences and Physics Buildings have resumed meeting in-person in those respective buildings.

Room change requests were handled based on priority, with classes that had exams that week being accommodated first.

For Potter, it meant two days of in-person instruction were lost.

“We missed a lecture day and a lab, but we’re making it up,” she said.

Mechanical engineering major Peter Ota, 18, said the fire did not impact his schedule because he takes an online class where labs are conducted through YouTube videos.

However, it has shifted his professor’s office hours.

“Now there’s only one day to sit with the professor. And I’m not available on the days he has office hours. Otherwise, the fire has not affected me.”

Reporter Keandra Lee and intern Joseph Marshall contributed to this story.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Winners and finalists of the 2025 Crossman Invitational Awards Ceremony are recognized at the Haag Recital Hall at El Camino College on Saturday, Oct. 12. The Crossman Invitational is an annual speech and debate tournament hosted at ECC. (Heather Austin | The Union)
ECC Forensics Team brings home multiple awards at Crossman Invitational
Sgt. Ruben Lopez waves while driving a campus police car before completing a turn onto Crenshaw Boulevard on Monday, Oct. 6. (Madison Moody | The Union)
Theft, fondling and arson reported to El Camino College Police Department
Yearly report shows increase in motor vehicle thefts and hate crimes, with hit and runs omitted at El Camino
Yearly report shows increase in motor vehicle thefts and hate crimes, with hit and runs omitted at El Camino
Saddleback College Bobcats catcher Rodrigo Barajas suffers an injury against the El Camino College Warriors at the bottom of the fifth inning on Warrior Field on Friday, May 2. Photographer Mario Trejos would go on to win first place for Best Sports Feature Photo at the 2025 Journalism Association of Community Colleges SoCal Regional Publication Awards Saturday, Oct. 11. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
El Camino takes home multiple regional college journalism awards
Officer Shahbaz Zaidi arrested a suspect after an altercation involving a threat was reported in the Physical Education Building's locker rooms. Responders on the scene from the El Camino College Police Department prohibited any interviewing, advising the victim involved not to speak with any of The Union's reporters as the investigation has not been conducted yet. (Madison Moody | The Union)
Man arrested after argument breaks out near El Camino locker rooms
Parking Lot C on Friday, Oct. 3. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Student arrested in fondling case released pending hearing
More in Recent Stories
The MANA Center is located on the third floor of the Communications Building. The center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and and welcomes all students. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)
MANA Center to host open space for student discussion
El Camino faces Title IX scrutiny after cutting women&#8217;s badminton, tennis teams
El Camino faces Title IX scrutiny after cutting women’s badminton, tennis teams
Aftermath of the fire that took place at the El Camino College Bookstore loading dock located at the back of the store Monday, Oct. 6. On Oct. 5, the fire was reported to the El Camino College Police Department at 7:19pm.(Axel Hernandez | The Union)
Suspect arrested on charge of setting two fires at El Camino
A Crime Bulletin was sent out by El Camino College Police Friday, Oct. 3 with information about suspect later identified as George Jay Runnels.
El Camino student arrested for fondling on campus
The El Camino College Administration Building on Thursday, Oct. 2. The building is located on the east of campus parallel to Crenshaw Boulevard. (Katie Dang | The Union)
El Camino College Administrative Services hiring for Vice President
Three arrests reported to the El Camino College Police
Three arrests reported to the El Camino College Police
More in Top Stories
MICASA and Puente host open mic event for student and faculty voices
Parking Lot C on Friday, Oct. 3. (Erica Lee | The Union)
First fondling incidents since 2023 reported at El Camino
El Camino College Bookstore cashiers ring up customers on Wednesday, Sept. 24. The ECC Bookstore is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Mikesha Traylor | The Union)
Online bookstore sales creates virtually no textbooks in the classroom
Students and staff celebrate the kickoff for Hispanic Heritage Month at the Student Services plaza on Tuesday, Sept. 16. The event offered food, a resource fair and a live music performance by Banda AZ from 12-2 p.m. (Madison Moody | The Union)
Hispanic Heritage Month events to feature Disney and Nickelodeon consultant, self-care workshop and more
A sign near the old Arts Building warns students "realistic sounds and behaviors" may occur during an active shooter drill Thursday, Sept. 25. The drill is a multi-agency exercise aimed at training first responders in the event of an active shooter situation. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Active shooter drill shuts down parts of campus
Police cars line the exterior of the Campus Police station Tuesday, Sept. 9. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Trespassing and vehicle burglary reported to the El Camino College Police