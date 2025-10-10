The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

MANA Center to host open space for student discussion

Byline photo of Rosemarie Turay
By Rosemarie TurayOctober 10, 2025
The MANA Center is located on the third floor of the Communications Building. The center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and and welcomes all students. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)

The MANA Center will host an open discussion and safe space for students called “Talanoa” on Wednesday, Oct. 15, from noon to 2 p.m. in Communications Building Room 304.

“It’s open to all students and they can come and join, it’s a safe space for students to have uncomfortable conversations that they wouldn’t have outside in the open,” Vesi Solomua, MANA student ambassador, said.

The MANA Center supports all El Camino College students with a focus on helping Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander, Asian and Native American students, according to the MANA Program’s webpage.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other resource centers in the Communications Building include the Black Student Success Center, MICASA, the Social Justice Center and the LGBTQIA+ Pride Center.

For more information on ECC Support and Success Programs, click here.

Editor-in-Chief Nikki Yunker contributed to this story.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
El Camino faces Title IX scrutiny after cutting women&#8217;s badminton, tennis teams
El Camino faces Title IX scrutiny after cutting women’s badminton, tennis teams
Aftermath of the fire that took place at the El Camino College Bookstore loading dock located at the back of the store Monday, Oct. 6. On Oct. 5, the fire was reported to the El Camino College Police Department at 7:19pm.(Axel Hernandez | The Union)
Suspect arrested on charge of setting two fires at El Camino
A Crime Bulletin was sent out by El Camino College Police Friday, Oct. 3 with information about suspect later identified as George Jay Runnels.
El Camino student arrested for fondling on campus
The El Camino College Administration Building on Thursday, Oct. 2. The building is located on the east of campus parallel to Crenshaw Boulevard. (Katie Dang | The Union)
El Camino College Administrative Services hiring for Vice President
Three arrests reported to the El Camino College Police
Three arrests reported to the El Camino College Police
Murdock Stadium's scoreboard sits blank during the day at El Camino College on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The Penn State Nittany Lions football team from Pennsylvania State University practiced at the stadium Friday, Oct. 3, ahead of its match against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
No. 7 ranked Penn State football prepares at El Camino College for Big Ten matchup
More in Recent Stories
Parking Lot C on Friday, Oct. 3. (Erica Lee | The Union)
First fondling incidents since 2023 reported at El Camino
ECCPD hires new officer, trainee to combat understaffing
ECCPD hires new officer, trainee to combat understaffing
Hydraulic pipeline construction underway near Library Lawn
Hydraulic pipeline construction underway near Library Lawn
El Camino College Bookstore cashiers ring up customers on Wednesday, Sept. 24. The ECC Bookstore is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Mikesha Traylor | The Union)
Online bookstore sales creates virtually no textbooks in the classroom
A sign near the old Arts Building warns students "realistic sounds and behaviors" may occur during an active shooter drill Thursday, Sept. 25. The drill is a multi-agency exercise aimed at training first responders in the event of an active shooter situation. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Active shooter drill shuts down parts of campus
Police cars line the exterior of the Campus Police station Tuesday, Sept. 9. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Trespassing and vehicle burglary reported to the El Camino College Police