MANA Center to host open space for student discussion

The MANA Center will host an open discussion and safe space for students called “Talanoa” on Wednesday, Oct. 15, from noon to 2 p.m. in Communications Building Room 304.

“It’s open to all students and they can come and join, it’s a safe space for students to have uncomfortable conversations that they wouldn’t have outside in the open,” Vesi Solomua, MANA student ambassador, said.

The MANA Center supports all El Camino College students with a focus on helping Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander, Asian and Native American students, according to the MANA Program’s webpage.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other resource centers in the Communications Building include the Black Student Success Center, MICASA, the Social Justice Center and the LGBTQIA+ Pride Center.

For more information on ECC Support and Success Programs, click here.

Editor-in-Chief Nikki Yunker contributed to this story.