El Camino College implements virtual parking permits

Byline photo of Erica Lee
By Erica LeeSeptember 10, 2025
Interior design student Josh Nguyen, 19, walks to his car in Lot H on Tuesday, Sept. 9. Despite having to pay $23.50 for a parking permit, he found the experience of paying online to be convenient. “Everything seemed fine,” he said. (Erica Lee | The Union)

Parking permits are no longer sold at the Bookstore and are now virtual starting fall 2025.

Students looking for parking permits are being directed to the MyECC portal, where there is a link to purchase them in the “Announcements” section.

The same link can also be found in the “Payments & Fees” tab.

Students who wish to pay the $20 permit fee with cash will be able to do so at the Campus Police station on Redondo Beach Boulevard.

The permits are good for the semester.

The changes are part of a new effort by El Camino College to simplify the process of purchasing parking permits after they were reinstated in fall 2024.

“Having an online process would be easier because students would be able to purchase on their phones or on their laptops versus having to come all the way onto campus, stand in the line and get the parking permits,” Kerri Webb, director of public information at ECC, said.

Instead of the college handling the transactions, commuters are now being directed to the Honk Mobile website.

Honk Mobile is a Canadian company which provides parking management services for cities and college campuses.

The virtual, semester-long permits are unlike the $3 per-day permits available for purchase at parking permit machines on campus.

