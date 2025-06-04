The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

El Camino students pay a $15 Associated Students Fee with limited benefits

Byline photo of Camila Jimenez
By Camila JimenezJune 4, 2025
(L-R) El Camino College Student Activities Advisor Austin Toney and Student Trustee Wesley Marshall meet with the Associated Students Organization Finance Committee in Communications Room 109 on Tuesday, May 27. ASO held the Q and A-style special meeting to better understand the funding needs of 21 programs that submitted requests by the May 16 deadline. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)

Students at El Camino College pay a $15 student government fee each semester, but compared to nearby colleges, the benefits they receive offer fewer practical resources aimed at supporting academic and career success.

A review by The Union compared student government fees and the benefits they provide at six community colleges—ECC, Orange Coast, Santa Monica, Mt. San Antonio, Cypress and Fullerton College.

The review found that while fees range from $10 to $26, many colleges offer services such as free scantrons, professional headshots, career wardrobe items, grooming services and technology loans.

ECC’s $15 Associated Students Organization fee gives students free scantrons and bluebooks, discounts to campus theater performances, athletic events, restaurants and some amusement parks.

The fee also helps fund the Inter-Club Council, student organizations and events hosted by ICC or ASO.

The fee is optional and appears during course registration, but can only be opted out of through MyECC at the beginning of a semester.

Students who pay it receive a benefits sticker from the Student Development Office, located in the Communications Building, Room 103.

“It [the fee] doesn’t just go to vendors off campus that you can get discounts from,” Student Activities Advisor Austin Toney said. “It also makes it so these organizations… can host events free of charge to students.”

During the 2023-2024 year, the total amount of revenue spent was $346,047.19 from the ASO benefits fee. Of this amount, $242,396 was used by ASO itself, while $53,000 went to ICC.

The Union interviewed seven ECC students about the fee. None of the students knew what the pass was or that they had paid the fee.

Butch Oxendine, executive director of the American Student Government Association, said there are 4,300 student governments, including two and four-year institutions both public and private, in the United States.

Oxendine said collecting fees is a common part of college life across the country.

“One of the fees you pay supports clubs and organizations and there’s tons of evidence that when you’re involved on campus, you’re more likely to stay enrolled,” Oxendine said. “Student government manages part of student life—that’s where it fits in.”

Unlike most colleges that call their student government “Associated Students,” ECC uses “Associated Students Organization.” Regardless of the name, these student-run governments collect fees to fund programs, clubs and services.

The Associated Students Organization Finance Committee meets in Communications Room 109 on Tuesday, May 27, at El Camino College. ASO held the Q and A-style special meeting to better understand the funding needs of 21 programs that submitted requests by the May 16 deadline. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
The Associated Students Organization Finance Committee meets in Communications Room 109 on Tuesday, May 27, at El Camino College. ASO held the Q and A-style special meeting to better understand the funding needs of 21 programs that submitted requests by the May 16 deadline. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)

David Okawa, Cypress College director of student life and leadership, said that students now pay $13 per semester after having gradually increased their fee from $7 to $13 in recent years due to inflation.

“A club is entitled to request up to $400 every semester for club functions and expenses,” Okawa said. “That’s what helps fund these club grants for club life as well… so that’s also why our fee is $15.”

Students who paid the fee will receive a physical benefits card with a QR code linking to local and campus discounts.

These benefits include on-campus discounts like athletic events and theatre performances to off-campus discounts like fast food restaurants, nearby haircut facilities, access to TicketsatWork, discounts on electronics, theme parks and travel.

“Some discounts are as little as 5%, but some go as high as 25%,” Okawa said.

Meanwhile, Santa Monica College charges the lowest fee among the colleges reviewed. It offers free test materials like scantrons, Chromebook loans, food pantry access, legal help, bike repair services and study abroad scholarships.

Fullerton College students also pay $15. Students are eligible for free scantrons, bookstore discounts and professional headshots for LinkedIn profiles.

Students at Fullerton can also access the Career Closet, which provides free clothing and accessories to students to help prepare them for jobs or interviews.

Students are allowed to collect up to five items, and those who pay the $15 fee can receive up to three additional items.

In addition to these benefits, Fullerton College recently partnered with its cosmetology program to offer students grooming services.

“We have a new benefit with our cosmetology program where students can receive discounts on haircuts and pedicures,” Emily Kim, Fullerton College Associated Students president, said.

At Mt. San Antonio College, students also pay a $15 fee. Benefits include free university campus tours, Associated Students scholarships and free food at all student government events.

While the ASO fee helps fund student government and events, Toney says students can play a larger role in shaping what those benefits look like.

“They [ASO] want people to show up to meetings and say, ‘I’d like to see this on campus,’” Toney said. “That’s what ASO is here for… to listen to what students would like to see on campus.”

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
El Camino College professor Joanna Nachef conducts the ECC Symphony Orchestra and Choir at the Marsee Auditorium on Saturday, May 31. The concert, titled "A Legacy of Excellence - 30th Anniversary Concert" is in honor of Nachef as she is set to retire from ECC by the end of this semester marking the end to a 30-year-long career as a dedicated educator. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
Retiring professor, choral director honored at 30th anniversary concert
El Camino College women’s basketball Coach Steve Shaw attempts to galvanize the team as the competition locks down their offense in a game against the Irvine Valley Lasers on Nov. 21, 2023. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
Long-time, award-winning women's basketball coach demoted at ECC
'Distraught' employee's message prompts campus-wide response from El Camino
'Distraught' employee's message prompts campus-wide response from El Camino
Thirteen former El Camino College athletes were inducted to the Athletics Hall of Fame during a ceremony event in the Gymnasium on Thursday, May 29. Over 250 ECC athletes and supporters have been honored since the first event in 1988. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Alumni athletes and coaches honored at 32nd annual Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony
El Camino College President Brenda Thames introduces Rep. Maxine Waters, who represents California’s 43rd Congressional District, at Waters' meet-and-greet event in the Haag Recital Hall on Thursday, March 20. Thames was appointed by the El Camino Community College District's Board of Trustees in May 2021 to serve as the district and college's superintendent and president. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Pay for top administrators varies widely across California community colleges
(L-R) Adriana Denton and Donna Pantaleo gather for a picture in the Admissions office located in the Student Services Building on Wednesday, May 28. Denton and Pantaleo, who both have worked at El Camino College for four decades, used to work in food services at ECC before joining Admissions and Records in 1993. “We came in together and we are leaving together," Pantaleo said. (Nick Miller | The Union)
Retiring El Camino employees take a look back at their time on campus
More in Recent Stories
Loic Audessau, interim vice president of Administrative Services, presents an update on the Governor of California's May Revise on Tuesday, May 27. (Kaitlyn Gochez | The Union)
Governor's updated budget includes college funding cuts affecting El Camino
El Camino College Warriors Football defensive Yudai Naka does footwork during practice Monday, May 12. Naka is an international student from Nishinomiya, Japan. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)
Out-of-state and international athletes find their path at California community colleges
Pre-neuroscience major Bryan Cortez, 23, and biology major Jackie Avias, 18, study for their Biology 110 class outside of the El Camino Health Services Building on Thursday, April 10. Cortez found the therapy services of the Student Health Center to be supportive. "I think it's an open environment for everybody," Cortez said. "They demolish the stereotypes of mental health so it feels more welcoming." (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
El Camino Health Center offers more services, resources than other colleges
Michelle Arthur, dual enrollment coordinator, and Brian Hayden, dual enrollment student services specialist, stand outside the entrance to the Dual Enrollment Office located on the north side of the Schauerman Library on Wednesday, April 23. Arthur and Hayden support students through the process of dually enrolling at El Camino College. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
High school students excel at El Camino: Dual enrollment yields high success rates
Nursing student Nicole Viramontes, 22, arranges butterfly cutouts on her mortarboard during the Grad Cap Decorating Event in front of the Student Services Building on Wednesday, May 28. Viramontes says she was drawn to the butterflies because they reminded her of her late cousin, Victoria. "I want to have some memory of her as she would have graduated before me," she said. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Future graduates decorate caps at event in anticipation for their big day
El Camino College Police Cadet Gabriel Staley, 19, places a parking ticket on a student's car on Thursday, April 24. Parking Lot J is staff parking only and students who park there will receive a parking ticket. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Parking permit fee increases, machine updates being considered at El Camino
More in Top Stories
An El Camino College police car parked outside the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. The Arts Complex (left) and the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building are seen in the distance. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Hit-and-runs reported to El Camino College Police
English professors Erica Brenes (left) and Stephanie Burnham present updates on the Academic Procedure and Board Policy 3900 revision at the Academic Senate meeting Tuesday, May 20. Voting on an edited version of the policy will occur Tuesday, June 3. Brenes said she expects the policy will return to the senate's agenda for further discussion. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Academic Senate to edit speech policies proposed at El Camino
Abi Francisco, interim athletic director and senior athletic trainer, waves back to student athletes at Murdock Stadium on Thursday, May 1. Francisco has worked at ECC for nearly 10 years. (Kaitlyn Gochez | The Union)
Athletic trainer, interim director helps student athletes thrive
The Associated Students Organization Finance Committee meets in Communications Room 109 to discuss program funding on Tuesday, May 13, at El Camino College. ASO is faced with reducing and rejecting funding requests due to an unprecedented number of requests received. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
ASO may reduce, reject funding requested by student organizations
The El Camino College-shaped hedges bask in the sunlight near the Bookstore during spring break Tuesday, April 15. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
What's free at El Camino College
A person sits in the Student Services Building on Friday, May 16. The building will host one of the two ATMs being installed in July on campus. (Tina Talley | The Union)
ATMs to be installed on campus this summer at El Camino College