El Camino students pay a $15 Associated Students Fee with limited benefits

Students at El Camino College pay a $15 student government fee each semester, but compared to nearby colleges, the benefits they receive offer fewer practical resources aimed at supporting academic and career success.

A review by The Union compared student government fees and the benefits they provide at six community colleges—ECC, Orange Coast, Santa Monica, Mt. San Antonio, Cypress and Fullerton College.

The review found that while fees range from $10 to $26, many colleges offer services such as free scantrons, professional headshots, career wardrobe items, grooming services and technology loans.

ECC’s $15 Associated Students Organization fee gives students free scantrons and bluebooks, discounts to campus theater performances, athletic events, restaurants and some amusement parks.

The fee also helps fund the Inter-Club Council, student organizations and events hosted by ICC or ASO.

The fee is optional and appears during course registration, but can only be opted out of through MyECC at the beginning of a semester.

Students who pay it receive a benefits sticker from the Student Development Office, located in the Communications Building, Room 103.

“It [the fee] doesn’t just go to vendors off campus that you can get discounts from,” Student Activities Advisor Austin Toney said. “It also makes it so these organizations… can host events free of charge to students.”

During the 2023-2024 year, the total amount of revenue spent was $346,047.19 from the ASO benefits fee. Of this amount, $242,396 was used by ASO itself, while $53,000 went to ICC.

The Union interviewed seven ECC students about the fee. None of the students knew what the pass was or that they had paid the fee.

Butch Oxendine, executive director of the American Student Government Association, said there are 4,300 student governments, including two and four-year institutions both public and private, in the United States.

Oxendine said collecting fees is a common part of college life across the country.

“One of the fees you pay supports clubs and organizations and there’s tons of evidence that when you’re involved on campus, you’re more likely to stay enrolled,” Oxendine said. “Student government manages part of student life—that’s where it fits in.”

Unlike most colleges that call their student government “Associated Students,” ECC uses “Associated Students Organization.” Regardless of the name, these student-run governments collect fees to fund programs, clubs and services.

David Okawa, Cypress College director of student life and leadership, said that students now pay $13 per semester after having gradually increased their fee from $7 to $13 in recent years due to inflation.

“A club is entitled to request up to $400 every semester for club functions and expenses,” Okawa said. “That’s what helps fund these club grants for club life as well… so that’s also why our fee is $15.”

Students who paid the fee will receive a physical benefits card with a QR code linking to local and campus discounts.

These benefits include on-campus discounts like athletic events and theatre performances to off-campus discounts like fast food restaurants, nearby haircut facilities, access to TicketsatWork, discounts on electronics, theme parks and travel.

“Some discounts are as little as 5%, but some go as high as 25%,” Okawa said.

Meanwhile, Santa Monica College charges the lowest fee among the colleges reviewed. It offers free test materials like scantrons, Chromebook loans, food pantry access, legal help, bike repair services and study abroad scholarships.

Fullerton College students also pay $15. Students are eligible for free scantrons, bookstore discounts and professional headshots for LinkedIn profiles.

Students at Fullerton can also access the Career Closet, which provides free clothing and accessories to students to help prepare them for jobs or interviews.

Students are allowed to collect up to five items, and those who pay the $15 fee can receive up to three additional items.

In addition to these benefits, Fullerton College recently partnered with its cosmetology program to offer students grooming services.

“We have a new benefit with our cosmetology program where students can receive discounts on haircuts and pedicures,” Emily Kim, Fullerton College Associated Students president, said.

At Mt. San Antonio College, students also pay a $15 fee. Benefits include free university campus tours, Associated Students scholarships and free food at all student government events.

While the ASO fee helps fund student government and events, Toney says students can play a larger role in shaping what those benefits look like.

“They [ASO] want people to show up to meetings and say, ‘I’d like to see this on campus,’” Toney said. “That’s what ASO is here for… to listen to what students would like to see on campus.”