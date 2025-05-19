ATMs to be installed on campus this summer at El Camino College

ATMs will be installed on campus in July after the El Camino Community College District Board of Trustees approved contracts for their installation in April.

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union will provide the two ATMs. One machine will be on the first floor of the Student Services Building and the other in the Schauerman Library.

“They will be there as long as they are needed,” Rita McCallum, director of Procurement Services, said.

SchoolsFirst will maintain, install, and keep the machines functioning normally.

The credit union is expected to pay ECC a total of $200 monthly — not to exceed $2,400 per year — for both machines to cover the cost of utilities and operations, according to the Professional Services Agreement.

Having ATMs installed on campus will provide for convenient monetary access, according to a board resolution on the ATMs.

Marquez Cable Systems, Inc. will install surveillance cameras to monitor the ATMs, according to the contract approved at the board meeting Monday, April 28.

Camera installation is not to cost more than $7,375 per the agreement with Marquez Cable Systems, Inc., but the district expects the total cost of furnishing and installing the cameras to be $12,000, according to the board resolution.

ECC’s contract with SchoolsFirst began May 1 and lasts until April 30, 2026.

The district had sent out formal solicitations, or requests for bid proposals, to any interested credit union in providing services to the campus.

McCallum said since no one responded, the district directly reached out to vendors through a meeting known as a job walk.

As a result, only two potential vendors appeared – Kinecta Federal Credit Union and SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union – in which the district chose the latter.

The idea to install ATMs on campus isn’t something new as Wells Fargo machines were placed on ECC’s campus for over 10 years before they were discontinued.

Wells Fargo’s machines were replaced with those from a federal credit union owned by the college itself, according to a 2003 article from The Union.

The aim this time by the college is to ensure everyone has better access to their finances this summer.

“The goal of Procurement Services is to address the needs of the campus,” McCallum said.