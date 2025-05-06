MANA Center hosting open house, events for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Food, school supplies and opportunity drawings are some of the features of the MANA Center Open House taking place Tuesday, May 6, from 1-3 p.m. at El Camino College.

A ramen bar, while supplies last, will be available at the open house. Students can meet the MANA staff and learn about available resources.

“One thing that stands out about us, I would say, would be the mentorship; having a mentor assigned to you the day you join,” ECC Warriors football defensive lineman Jaggar Tavai said.

Tavai said MANA provides what other programs provide — help with scheduling classes, degree planning, help with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and tutoring.

“For me personally, … I [had a] very low GPA coming into El Camino, like around the 1.3 area, and just one semester with MANA got me up … to a 3.1.”

Other events the MANA Center is hosting include a Disney “Moana” sing-along at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 13, and a lei-making workshop from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 20.

“Being around the people that’s a part of this program, the program coordinator [Mele Makalo] — just being around them and the energy that I got … I learned what El Camino offers really, and ever since then, I feel like college has been an eye-opener. It’s not just going to school. It’s more … opportunities for our future,” Tavai said.

The MANA Center is located in the Communications Building, Room 304 and is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.