El Camino coach April Ross lands national coaching role with USA Volleyball ahead of LA Games

By Greg FontanillaApril 30, 2025
April Ross (right) speaks to El Camino College Warriors beach volleyball players Friday, April 18. Ross was hired at ECC in August 2024 to coach the Warriors beach volleyball team and will now take her experience to USA Volleyball’s national beach team, USA Volleyball announced. (Photo courtesy of El Camino College Athletics)

El Camino College beach volleyball coach and three-time Olympic medalist April Ross was named coach of USA Volleyball’s Beach National Teams, the organization announced Monday, April 28.

Ross, 42, who was hired at ECC last August, begins her new role on May 12 supporting Beach National Teams’ coaches in their professional development.

She will also work to enhance the training and performance of American athletes on the international level ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to that level and being able to challenge myself to figure out how to help these athletes find very small competitive advantages that can help them do better,” Ross said.

She will be based in Torrance at the Beach National Team Training Center and will report directly to Sean Scott, the director of the team.

“[I’m] just working to working towards the LA 28 games and putting our teams in a position to win medals,” Ross said.

Ross secured a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo (2021) with Alix Klineman, silver with Jen Kessy in London (2012) and bronze with Kerri Walsh-Jennings (2016).

