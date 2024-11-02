Annual Clery Report shows increase in sexual offenses

A report by the El Camino Community College District revealed cases of fondling and stalking cases in its 2024 annual security report prepared by the El Camino College Police Department.

Clery Act, a federal mandate, requires all colleges and universities keep track of campus crime data and provide safety policies to the campus community both online and in print by Oct. 1 of each year.

Data included statistics on crimes committed in the last three years – one case of fondling were reported in 2022 while eight additional cases were reported in 2023.

Three cases of stalking were reported in 2021, 10 in 2022, and seven in 2023.

In response to these incidents, students have a variety of alternatives when they encounter such misconduct. Police may be notified, ask the Title IX office for information and references, and possibly file a complaint against the accused individual.

Concerns over campus safety have been raised by several students on campus, due to an increase in these incidents, particularly in isolated areas where police presence is less visible.

“You never really see them near the parking garages and outer edges of the campus, where there’s not a lot of people around,” Christiana Frazier, a 19-year-old sociology and elementary teacher education double major said.

Luna Martinez, an 18-year-old film major, feels more can be done to ensure stronger security on campus.

“I feel like they [law enforcement] need to increase the police presence because I did notice when I waited for my ride by the music building, they arrive late to patrol the area.”

The Union made multiple attempts to reach Ruben Lopez, ECCPD’s interim chief of police for comment, but did not respond to phone calls regarding the matter.

If students wish to file a crime, such as sexual assault or stalking, which are both Clery-reported crimes, falling under the Title IX office, the Clery coordinator will receive the crime statistic, but no personal information will be given.

Jaynie Ishikawa, who serves as the director of the Title IX office emphasizes in certain situations, specific information must be provided to campus entities in order to ensure campus safety.

“My office can’t guarantee confidentiality, depending on the circumstances,” Ishikawa said.

Confidential options are available to students, such as Student Health Services, which includes counselors or nurses who, depending on the circumstances, are not required to immediately report incidents to the Title IX office or the police department, allowing students to seek assistance if they do not want to officially file a complaint.

The most recent training on sexual violence, which is required by AB 2683 to be provided to students and employees at California Community Colleges, is one of several ongoing training programs that have been put in place for staff, faculty and students.

“We try to be as straightforward as possible, so that students have as much information and can understand what the process looks like and what they can expect,” Ishikawa said.