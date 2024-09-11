The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Clubs galore: El Camino’s Club Rush sparks connections and community

By Union StaffSeptember 11, 2024
Representatives of Barkada, a club making its debut at El Camino College’s campus serve Filipino food at a table during Club Rush on Wednesday, Sept. 11 on the Library Lawn. The three-day event began on Monday, Sept. 9, which showcased at least 50 clubs. Barkada welcomes students of all backgrounds to learn about Philippine culture and connect with each other. (Rhiannon Ellis | The Union)

Club Rush, hosted by the Inter-Club Council at El Camino College wrapped up its third day of showcasing at least 50 clubs at the Library Lawn from Monday, Sept. 9 to Sept. 11.

Hosted every third week of every semester, the event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, offering an opportunity for students on campus to connect with different clubs set up at tables.

Among the clubs, the Tailor-Made Fashion club encouraged students to join with a taste for style and craft.

The purpose of the club is to educate on the liberty and creative freedom that accompanies the learning process of working with fashion design and technical skills.

An Inter-club Council representative works at the painting booth during Club Rush, which took place at the Library Lawn on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Club Rush was a three-day event that showcased at least 50 clubs on campus. (Katie Volk | The Union)
An Inter-club Council representative works at the painting booth during Club Rush, which took place at the Library Lawn on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Club Rush was a three-day event that showcased at least 50 clubs on campus. (Katie Volk | The Union)

“Our materials such as the sewing machines and fabrics we use are mostly donations from the department,” fashion design major and club member, Jaypee Cachero said.

Making its debut on campus is Barkada, a Filipino-based club.

The club allows members to learn and delve into the culture of the Philippines, which includes learning about the Southeast country’s historical background to modern day.

According to Kristina Piongco, who represented the club at the event, students don’t have to be of Filipino descent to join Barkada.

A variety of Filipino cuisine was served at the table, which included ube ice cream and lumpia, a delicacy comprised of fried egg rolls with meat and vegetables on the inside of the roll.

Another club making its presence known at Club Rush was the International Student Club, created by international students to generate a sense of diversity on campus.

It aims to provide diversity on campus by connecting students from different backgrounds to create a sense of happiness and community throughout El Camino College.

A robot is put on display at the Robotics Club table during Club Rush at the Library Lawn on Wednesday, Sept. 11. (Katie Volk | The Union)
A robot is put on display at the Robotics Club table during Club Rush at the Library Lawn on Wednesday, Sept. 11. (Katie Volk | The Union)

The International Student Club meets every Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Social Justice Center located in the Communications Building. The club provides food and games during meetings.

Political engagement was also offered with the Political Science Club, which offers an opportunity to discuss political science.

The club plans to invite guest speakers that include Michelle Chambers, a politician running for State Senate District 35, and Tina McKinnor, an assemblymember for California’s State District 61.

Machines were also featured at the Robotics Club table.

The club boasted an R2-D2 unit, modeled and built after the well-known robot from the Star Wars movie series, which was controlled by wireless remote.

An R2-D2 unit created by the Robotics Club strolls its way down the walkway at Club Rush on the Library Lawn on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
An R2-D2 unit created by the Robotics Club strolls its way down the walkway at Club Rush on the Library Lawn on Wednesday, Sept. 11. (Katie Volk | The Union)

Battle bot competitions are scheduled to take place in the upcoming spring.

In the last competition, Robotics Club found themselves in the semifinals in the previous spring semester.

Finally, the Music Club offers students a space to practice and perform music. Shai Smith, 19, a music major, said the club’s goal is to provide a safe space to practice and play music.

“We want more students to feel comfortable performing in front of others and to learn more skills,” Smith said.

 

The Union editors Greg Fontanilla, Isabelle Ibarra, Renzo Arnazzi, Kinzie Malony, Rhiannon Ellis, and staff writer Camila Jimenez contributed to this story.

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
A customer waits to order food from The Surfer Truck on Thursday, Sept. 5 by the Social Sciences Building. The Surfer Truck is one of many food options owned by Best Food Trucks, which has a partnership with Pacific Dining, the food management company that oversees dining at El Camino College. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Food trucks return to El Camino, offering a variety of dining options
The victim in a physical altercation is attended to by an El Camino College Police Department officer in Lot C on Thursday, Sept. 12 on the third floor of the parking lot where the altercation took place. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Tensions boil in Parking Lot C
Two El Camino College police cadets patrol the Library Lawn on a golf cart on Wednesday, Sept. 11. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
El Camino switches to a new emergency alert system
The front of the Campus Police station as seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Phishing scheme under investigation after a fake El Camino College website surfaces
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department raids an unlicensed cannabis dispensary on Imperial Highway in South Central Los Angeles. Customers and workers say the underground economy will continue due to barriers that prevent participation in the licensed industry. (Kim McGill | The Union)
From locked up to locked out: South Bay cities fail to deliver on the promises of marijuana legalization
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Details on the violent altercation at an El Camino parking lot remain unknown