Clubs galore: El Camino’s Club Rush sparks connections and community

Club Rush, hosted by the Inter-Club Council at El Camino College wrapped up its third day of showcasing at least 50 clubs at the Library Lawn from Monday, Sept. 9 to Sept. 11.

Hosted every third week of every semester, the event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, offering an opportunity for students on campus to connect with different clubs set up at tables.

Among the clubs, the Tailor-Made Fashion club encouraged students to join with a taste for style and craft.

The purpose of the club is to educate on the liberty and creative freedom that accompanies the learning process of working with fashion design and technical skills.

“Our materials such as the sewing machines and fabrics we use are mostly donations from the department,” fashion design major and club member, Jaypee Cachero said.

Making its debut on campus is Barkada, a Filipino-based club.

The club allows members to learn and delve into the culture of the Philippines, which includes learning about the Southeast country’s historical background to modern day.

According to Kristina Piongco, who represented the club at the event, students don’t have to be of Filipino descent to join Barkada.

A variety of Filipino cuisine was served at the table, which included ube ice cream and lumpia, a delicacy comprised of fried egg rolls with meat and vegetables on the inside of the roll.

Another club making its presence known at Club Rush was the International Student Club, created by international students to generate a sense of diversity on campus.

It aims to provide diversity on campus by connecting students from different backgrounds to create a sense of happiness and community throughout El Camino College.

The International Student Club meets every Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Social Justice Center located in the Communications Building. The club provides food and games during meetings.

Political engagement was also offered with the Political Science Club, which offers an opportunity to discuss political science.

The club plans to invite guest speakers that include Michelle Chambers, a politician running for State Senate District 35, and Tina McKinnor, an assemblymember for California’s State District 61.

Machines were also featured at the Robotics Club table.

The club boasted an R2-D2 unit, modeled and built after the well-known robot from the Star Wars movie series, which was controlled by wireless remote.

Battle bot competitions are scheduled to take place in the upcoming spring.

In the last competition, Robotics Club found themselves in the semifinals in the previous spring semester.

Finally, the Music Club offers students a space to practice and perform music. Shai Smith, 19, a music major, said the club’s goal is to provide a safe space to practice and play music.

“We want more students to feel comfortable performing in front of others and to learn more skills,” Smith said.

The Union editors Greg Fontanilla, Isabelle Ibarra, Renzo Arnazzi, Kinzie Malony, Rhiannon Ellis, and staff writer Camila Jimenez contributed to this story.