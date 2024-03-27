Acts of vandalism and theft reported on campus

Cases of vandalism and theft across the El Camino College campus were part of a total of 12 crimes reported since the last Police Beat update on March 6.

Tuesday, Mar. 5, reported at 1:22 p.m.

An act of indecent exposure occurred at the Student Services Building. The case is closed.

Thursday, Mar. 7, reported at 1:19 p.m.

A skateboard was stolen at the Physics Building. The case is closed.

Friday, Mar, 8, reported at 10:15 a.m.

A case of stalking was reported at the Humanities Building. A Campus Security Authority report was taken.

Saturday, March 9, reported at 1:03 p.m.

There was graffiti discovered at parking Lot L. The case is closed.

Tuesday, March 12, reported at 7:16 p.m.

An individual was accused of battery in the Arts Complex. The case is closed.

Thursday, March 14, reported at 1:10 p.m.

An individual was caught trespassing in the Administration Building. They were issued a warning and was released.

Monday, March 18, reported at 3:36 p.m.

Vandalism was reported in the Construction Technology Building area. The case is open.



Tuesday, March 19, reported at 1:28 p.m.

An individual stole a bicycle at the Humanities Building. The case is open.

Tuesday, March 19, reported at 6:19 p.m.

A tool shed lock at the Construction Technology Building was vandalised. The case is open.

Wednesday, March 20, reported at 4:40 p.m.

An individual committed grand theft of a camera at the Arts Complex. The case is open.

Friday, March 22, reported at 7:33 a.m.

There was graffiti discovered at the maintenance yard. The case is closed.

Friday, March 22, reported at 2:52 p.m.

An individual was accused of reckless driving in parking Lot L. The case is closed.