The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Acts of vandalism and theft reported on campus

By Rhiannon EllisMarch 27, 2024
An+El+Camino+College+Police+car+patrols+the+campus+on+Thursday%2C+Oct.+12%2C+2023.+%28Ma.+Gisela+Ordenes+%7C+The+Union%29
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

Cases of vandalism and theft across the El Camino College campus were part of a total of 12 crimes reported since the last Police Beat update on March 6.

Tuesday, Mar. 5, reported at 1:22 p.m.

An act of indecent exposure occurred at the Student Services Building. The case is closed.

Thursday, Mar. 7, reported at 1:19 p.m.

A skateboard was stolen at the Physics Building. The case is closed.

Friday, Mar, 8, reported at 10:15 a.m.

A case of stalking was reported at the Humanities Building. A Campus Security Authority report was taken.

Saturday, March 9, reported at 1:03 p.m.

There was graffiti discovered at parking Lot L. The case is closed.

Tuesday, March 12, reported at 7:16 p.m.

An individual was accused of battery in the Arts Complex. The case is closed.

Thursday, March 14, reported at 1:10 p.m.

An individual was caught trespassing in the Administration Building. They were issued a warning and was released.

Monday, March 18, reported at 3:36 p.m.

Vandalism was reported in the Construction Technology Building area. The case is open.

Tuesday, March 19, reported at 1:28 p.m.

An individual stole a bicycle at the Humanities Building. The case is open.

Tuesday, March 19, reported at 6:19 p.m.

A tool shed lock at the Construction Technology Building was vandalised. The case is open.

Wednesday, March 20, reported at 4:40 p.m.

An individual committed grand theft of a camera at the Arts Complex. The case is open.

Friday, March 22, reported at 7:33 a.m.

There was graffiti discovered at the maintenance yard. The case is closed.

Friday, March 22, reported at 2:52 p.m.

An individual was accused of reckless driving in parking Lot L. The case is closed.
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
View of the cherry blossom trees at the Student Services Plaza in front of the Social Justice Center on Tuesday, March 26. The Cherry Blossom Festival will take place in the Student Services Plaza on Tuesday, April 2 from noon to 1 p.m. (Joshua Flores | The Union)
Cherry Blossom Festival to celebrate Japanese culture, life and legacies of former faculty members
Man says derogatory, racial language toward student on campus
Academic Senate Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland file photo from Nov. 2022. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Students to gain access to more pass, no pass courses
The Academic Senate discusses the feedback needed for the implementation of the new microsite on El Camino Colleges website during the Tuesday, March 5 meeting. (Jolan Marney | The Union)
Academic Senate sets feedback deadline for website update
El Camino College students listen to Bryant Parker, a representative from UC Irvine, as he explains what students need to know before they transfer during the Fall University Fair by the Library Lawn on Sept. 2, 2023. (Juan Garcia | The Union)
Transfer Center prepares for Spring University Fair
Robotics Club Co-President Sebastian Araque, 24, presents the Robotics Club budget request at the Inter-Club Council cabinet meeting on Wednesday, March 6. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Inter-Club Council grapples with club budget approval process
More in Daily News
View of the Marsee Auditorium as seen on Monday, March 11. The South Bay Promise program will host an information session on Wednesday, March 13 in the auditorium for students interested in joining. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
South Bay Promise program aid available to new students
Participants walk around El Caminos PE & Athletics Field in celebration of International Womens Day on Thursday, March 7. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
El Camino joins ‘International Women’s Day Walk’
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Police Beat Feb. 27 to Mar. 1
Chris Mortensen was an award-winning journalist who worked for ESPN over 30 years and started at the Daily Breeze in 1969. Some of his acknowledgements include National Football League Players Association Georgetown Lombardi Award and the Dick McCann Award for his long and distinguished contributions to pro football. (Photo courtesy of the El Camino College Office of Marketing & Communications)
Award-winning NFL reporter, former El Camino student dies at 72
English as a Second Language Professor Matthew Kline discusses noncredit courses and their benefits, such as not counting toward a students credited GPA and helping increase El Camino College enrollment, during the March 5 Academic Senate meeting. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Mirrored noncredit courses may help increase enrollment at El Camino
A customized light-up sign located inside the Associated Students Organization offices as it looked on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The ASO offices are found in the basement of the Communication Building. (Lana Milly | The Union)
ASO to spend $25,000 on new utility vehicle
More in News
Playfully stretching with her club around her shoulders, El Camino College golf instructor Kirsten Green looks across the Alondra Park Golf Course green as she poses for an environmental portrait while teaching her 8 a.m. class on Tuesday, March 26. Green says shes been playing golf for over 30 years. She is also the assistant coach of the Women’s Cross-Country team. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Golf class returns to El Camino
Jasmine Antonio, 18-year-old biology major, signs a petition presented to her by circulator Paul Yosh near the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building on Wednesday, March 20. (Joshua Flores | The Union)
Signature gatherers continue to ask for students' information
English Professor Chris Page breaks down the Institutional Learning Outcomes report at the Tuesday, March 19, Academic Senate meeting. The main findings found that students succeed better when their professors make a better effort to learn their names or adapt more group work to the class. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Student success report highlights key factors of teaching
40-year-old Jeffery Davis sits in court during a preliminary hearing setting at the Torrance Courthouse on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Davis is accused in the sledgehammer attack and murder of 65-year-old Junko Hanafusa near the Gymnasium at El Camino College on Dec. 24, 2023. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Man accused of killing woman on campus attends preliminary hearing
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Police Beat Dec. 19 to Feb. 27
Screen display of El Camino Colleges Black History Month flyer from the Taste of Soul and Mini Black Market Flea events which occurred in the East Dining Room above the Bookstore on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Continuing with El Camino’s Black History Month celebrations, Student Services Specialist Kandance Aragon will host a yoga session on Thursday, Feb. 29. (Olivia Sullivent | The Union)
Inhale confidence, exhale doubt: Campus yoga event continues Black History Month observance

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in