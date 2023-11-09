Frito-Lay commercial filmed on campus

Today, El Cappuccino was ready for its close-up.

Film crews were setting up for a day-long commercial shoot on Wednesday, Nov. 8, by El Cappuccino.

The film shoot for Frito-Lay took place on an outdoor path that runs alongside the cafe.

“There are shoots happening on a semi-regular basis on campus,” Production Supervisor Morgan Stump said.

Stump was in charge of overseeing the commercial production. It was the last day of a two-day shoot.

“We set up, we film then we take everything down and call it a day,” Stump said. “It takes six weeks to put a job like this together from start to finish.”

A crew member was stocking a new vending machine with chip bags before the cameras started rolling. Crew members took cover by the Bookstore while the monitors were set up to screen footage nearby.

This is the second time this week a film crew was on campus.

Production vans were seen near parking Lot H on Redondo Beach Boulevard on Nov. 6, for an unrelated project.

El Camino is a frequent shooting location for many production companies due to its accessibility and space for film crews to set up and shoot.

El Cappuccino employee Nubia Funez, 22, was taking peeks at the action from behind the counter inside the cafe in between lunch orders.

“I’m excited if I can see any short snippets of what’s going on,” she said.

The staff at El Cappucino were completing orders of lattes and coffee for the production crew and the usual student customers.

“It’s been pretty busy, not going to lie,” Funez said. “It’s been nonstop.”

Union reporters Angela Osorio and Joshua Flores contributed to this story.