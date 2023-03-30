El Camino women’s swim team makes a splash at Cerritos

El Camino swimmer Mia Park swimming the women’s 200-yard backstroke at the ECC Aquatics Center on Friday, March 24 for a South Coast Conference dual meet against Cerritos. Park took first-place finishes in the 1000-yard freestyle, 200-yard backstroke, 200-yard individual medley and 400-yard free relay which included Angelina Norris, Diana Nguyen, and Melissa Brill. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union) Photo credit: Greg Fontanilla

El Camino College’s women’s swim team overcame Cerritos College 137-114 on Friday during a South Coast Conference dual meet at the Aquatics Center, while the men’s team was defeated 144-125.

El Camino’s Mia Park, who has been creating waves in and outside of the water by setting several records this season, won her heat in the women’s 1000-yard freestyle.

Other first-place finishes for El Camino included Justin Rash in the men’s 200-yard freestyle, Steven Olsen in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke, Leiana Gonzalez in the 50-yard free, Alex Yousefi in the men’s 50-yard free, and the men’s 400-yard free relay which included Gary Bellingham, Myles Fourmy, Yousefi and Olsen.

Swimming in the fourth lane in the 1000-yard free, Park clocked in at ten minutes and forty-eight seconds. Melissa Brill followed with a second-place finish at twelve minutes and seven seconds.

Park set another school record last week in the 200-yard butterfly against Pasadena College and Long Beach City College and closed in on another school record in the 1,000-yard free against Cerritos. Coach Shelby Haroldson said Park has a chance at breaking the 1000-yard free record.

“If we put her in the 1,000 [yard] again or if she swims the mile again, in a couple of weeks, she could have that opportunity to break it,” Haroldson said.

In addition to a first-place finish in the 1000-yard free, Park won her heat in the 200-yard backstroke, 200-yard individual medley and was also a part of the quartet that won their heat in the 400-yard freestyle relay which included Brill, Angelina Norris, and Diana Nguyen.

The relay quartet discussed their individual and team performance after the dual meet.

“Going up in my 500 before the relay, I am very happy and pleased with the way I swam, considering I went a five fifty-eight, where last year, I was a five fifty-seven around this time,” Brill said. “But going into the 4×100 free relay, I felt a little more tired than I usually did after the Long Beach meet.”

Park was pleased with the team’s performance.

“I saw a lot of good swims today, it was good to see everyone swimming fast so that we can push ourselves together,” Park said.

Nguyen, who had taken time off from swimming, was also pleased with her performance.

“It was good to see I am on the right track to how I was before,” Nguyen said. She won her heat in the women’s 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard butterfly.

Nguyen swam throughout high school at North Torrance but had not considered swimming after transitioning out of high school and entering college. She decided to swim at the college level after she was talked to get back into the pool to compete.

“I took a break for at least a year. Shelby and Noah did a good job of training me into getting back into shape,” Nguyen said, referring to Haroldson and Noah Rubke, another coach of El Camino’s swim team.

Norris, who took a second-place finish in the women’s 100-yard backstroke believes the team will be ready for the upcoming meet next Friday.

“We’re still trying to keep dropping time,” Norris said. “But it will really be tapered for the conference meet, and I think everyone is going to swim their best.”