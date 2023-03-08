Transfer Center to host ‘Spring University Fair’

A screenshot of the the Spring University Fair flyer taken from the official El Camino College website.

In an effort to allow students to connect with various universities, the El Camino College Transfer Center will host a Spring University Fair at the Student Services Plaza on Thursday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over 60 university representatives will be available for students to ask questions, explore opportunities, and network with each representative, Transfer Center Coordinator Rene Lozano said.

“It’s easy to go onto a website and read about admissions requirements,” Lozano said. “But if you don’t have a person that we connected to, a network of people that you get to know by name and face, then it makes it a little harder to reach out and get that information.”

Students are encouraged to ask questions they would want to know before applying to a university. Lozano said the Transfer Center will also have a table and will pass out a list of the top 20 questions students can ask if they don’t know how to get started.

“It‘s our way of bringing universities to our campus so that students don’t have to go out and find out information,” Lozano said.

While students can apply to various universities on their own, Lozano said that the number one experience students can gain from the event is the opportunity to explore the universities that they want to attend.

“I think that’s really what we’re trying to do, connect [students] to these reps,” Lozano said. “Where they can hear the information from the ‘horse’s mouth’ and truly believe that what they’re being told comes from that institution. ”