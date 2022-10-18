Warriors now 4-1 in men’s soccer conference games after victory over Pasadena City

By Greg Fontanilla|October 18, 2022

Sophomore forward Mario Carlos (9) attempts to get past a Pasadena City defender during an Oct. 18, South Coast Conference matchup held at El Camino College. Carlos scored a goal during the second period of play. “We have high expectations. For us, we need to win every game,” Carlos said. El Camino will play another home conference game on Friday, Oct. 21, against East Los Angeles at 4 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

In a South Coast Conference matchup, El Camino prevailed over Pasadena City 5-0, walking off its home turf with four wins and one loss in conference play, bringing their overall record to 12-2.

Sophomore forward Mario Carlos finished the game with one goal and two assists. “We have high expectations. For us, we need to win every game,” Carlos said.

Freshman forward Jovanny Mejia, who also scored a goal praised his team on the win.

“I feel like today was a great win for all of us. We’ve built a lot of chemistry. We definitely gained a lot of confidence from this match. It was a good win,” Mejia said

El Camino will face East Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. at home in conference play.

El Camino’s starters during a pre-game routine before facing Pasadena City on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in a South Coast Conference game. El Camino defeated Pasadena 5-0, and will face East Los Angeles at home on Friday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Men’s soccer freshman forward Alek Palomares attempts to get the ball around a Pasadena City defender during an Oct. 18 home game. El Camino defeated Pasadena 5-0 and will face East Los Angeles at home on Friday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Haruki Utsumi has control of the ball during an Oct. 18 game against Pasadena City. El Camino defeated Pasadena 5-0 in a South Coast Conference matchup and will face East Los Angeles at home in conference play on Friday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union
Fans watching a South Coast Conference game against Pasadena City from a high vantage point celebrate after El Camino walks away with a win on Oct. 18 at home. El Camino defeated Pasadena 5-0. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)