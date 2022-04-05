Suicide awareness traveling exhibition visits El Camino College

Backpacks spread out on the library lawn at the Send Silence Packing event at El Camino College Monday, April 4. The backpacks have a picture and a brief story about an individuals story with suicide and how it impacted those closest around them. (Charlie Chen | The Union)

On Monday, April 4, hundreds of backpacks were scattered across the grass and ledges of El Camino College’s Library Lawn representing individuals who have either died from suicide or survived a suicide attempt.

Some of the backpacks had attached photographs and stories from friends or loved ones who have been affected by suicide.

Sponsored by El Camino’s Student Health Services and coordinated with Active Minds, a nonprofit organization highlighting suicide awareness, the Send Silence Packing display aims to spread awareness about the impact of suicide affecting young adults across the country.

The in-person immersive experience targets college-aged adults who are amongst the highest demographic of people suffering from significant mental health issues and connect them with resources that focus on suicide prevention.

El Camino’s timing of the display intends to spotlight mental health resources at the college as well as coincides with the launch of a new 24/7 program that offers enrolled and dual-enrolled students 12 free virtual mental health counseling sessions with licensed mental health professionals called TimelyCare.

Send Silence Packing Display Coordinator Emily Perrow said that Active Minds has put on this specific display since 2008 with two tours going on simultaneously on both the East and West Coasts.

“The main purpose for this display is to inspire action around suicide prevention through sharing stories and providing resources,” Perrow said. “We’re just trying to educate people and motivate them to either get help themselves or if they know someone struggling to get help.”