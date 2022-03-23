Homicide occurs at a bar on Crenshaw Boulevard

Torrance Police officers responded to a call of shots fired on 182nd Street, which became a homicide investigation.

“On March 23rd, 2022 at about 1 a.m., Patrol officers responded to the ‘Hi-n-Dry’ bar located at 3116 182nd Street for report of shots fired outside the business,” according to a press release by the Torrance Police Department.

The location of this investigation is 1.4 miles from the El Camino College campus, according to Google Maps.

The press release also stated that the officers “discovered a shooting victim” upon arrival at the scene. The officers made attempts to save the man’s life but he was pronounced dead after being transported to Harbor General Hospital.

The Union drove by the area at 8:04 a.m. and observed that part of the intersection of 182nd Street and Crenshaw Boulevard was blocked off, seven hours after Torrance Police Department first responded, as a result of the investigation.

The Torrance Police Department press release describes the investigation as ongoing, and therefore encouraged those with more information to contact them at the number (310) 328-3456.

The press release states that a suspect has been identified and an arrest was made.

