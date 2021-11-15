New qualifications for Dean’s List will make more students eligible

A decision to put the changes in requirements for the Dean’s List on the next Board of Trustees agenda was made during the Nov. 15 El Camino College Council meeting.

The Dean’s List is a place where the names of qualifying students are compiled and recognized for their academic achievement. Currently, only full-time students can qualify for placement on the Dean’s List.

According to the El Camino College (ECC) archived catalog website, “To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must, in any one semester, complete 12 or more units with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.”

The new requirements that the College Council decided on would make both part-time and full-time students eligible for this achievement.

Interim Vice President Representative Jacquelyn Sims read from the words of Academic Senate Representative Darcie McClelland when she said that the decision was, “…to allow any student to be on the Dean’s List if they have at least six units in that particular semester, but they have accumulated at least 12 units overall at El Camino.”