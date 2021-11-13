Memorial for late photography teacher to commence November 14

A memorial service for El Camino College professor and photographer Darilyn Rowan will be held on Nov. 14.

The memorial to celebrate the life and work of Rowan will be held on Sunday, Nov. 14 at Peninsula Community Church in Racho Palos Verdes starting at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow. RSVPs for the memorial service were to be made by Nov. 7, according to an email sent by Marketing and Communications.

Rowan died on Oct. 19 due to unknown causes. She left behind a legacy of not only her personal works including photos of holocaust survivors but also a legacy of sharing her love of photography and helping students both inside and outside of the classroom.

A scholarship has also been made in Rowan’s honor, and donations to that scholarship can be made to the Foundation website or mailed by check to El Camino College, according to the email.