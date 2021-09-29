Virtual speaker event series to help entrepreneurs launch and grow their own small business

The El Camino College Entrepreneurial Studies program will be presenting four virtual speaker events in a series entitled “Launch and Grow Your Own Startup.”

Entrepreneurial Studies (ES) is a program that prepares current and future entrepreneurs and business owners by offering classes on business ownership, creating a website, understanding new media marketing, business law, accounting, management and human resources, as well as business-related events.

The program has invited guest speakers such as Jessica Reveles, Founder of J Squared Communications; Olga Mizrahi, Founder of ohso! Design; Jonathan Mohan, Founder of Bitcoin NYC and Themys.io; and Heather Wetzler and Nick Hare, Founders of Cue Career.

Each virtual seminar will be held on separate dates and cover different topics as follows:

“5 Ways to Repurpose Social Media Content” on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 pm with Jessica Reveles

“Why Choose You? You Only have 7 Seconds…And Go!” on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 pm with Olga Mizrahi

“How to get started with Bitcoin” on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 pm with Jonathan Mohan

“Sales Fundamentals for Startups” on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 pm with Heather Wetzler and Nick Hare.

The seminars are free and open for ECC students regardless of major, as well as faculty, staff and community members.

Those interested can sign up for multiple dates by obtaining a ticket here.

The ES program will also be holding a business plan pitch competition later in the semester, where more information can be found by visiting their website and leaving a query under the contact page.