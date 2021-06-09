Nike spotted filming commercial at Murdock Stadium

Nike was spotted on El Camino College campus June 8 filming a commercial.

Large trucks and trailers were parked near Murdock Stadium, some adorned with Galpin Rental Truck logos, which is a vehicle rental service that studios in the entertainment industry use to haul equipment and personnel.

Kerri Webb, director of public information and government relations, confirmed to The Union that Nike was filming a commercial at ECC, but further details including what product they are filming for are currently unknown.

This is the second filming production to occur on ECC campus in the last month, with singer, songwriter and actor Joe Jonas to be last filming an unknown project on May 10.