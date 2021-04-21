El Camino College announces finalists in presidential search

Officials at El Camino College announced the four finalists of the ongoing El Camino Community College District presidential search, following president Dena Maloney’s retirement at the end of this academic year.

The finalists have been narrowed down from a pool of 39 candidates, all four of which carry community college experience, according to their bios on the college website.

The finalists are:

Santanu Bandyopadhyay, interim president of Modesto Junior College.

Stephanie R. Bulger, vice chancellor at the San Diego Community College District.

David Doré, president of campuses and executive vice chancellor at Pima Community College District.

Brenda Thames, president at West Hills College Coalinga.

A series of public forums will be held for each of the candidates on April 28 and April 29, via Zoom.

All college community members are invited to submit questions for the four superintendent/presidential candidates to answer and to help build the forum agenda.

Each candidate will have a separate Zoom link on the following dates: