Fall 2021 semester announced to be online

The majority of classes will continue to be held online in Fall 2021, starting Aug. 28, El Camino College announced through an email sent to the campus community.

Certain programs including healthcare, public safety, and manufacturing will have face-to-face classes. Other courses, like art and music courses, will be allowed to continue on campus under strict guidelines.

A limited number of hard-to-convert labs will also be allowed to be held on campus.

In addition, physical conditioning classes and limited practices for student athletes will be allowed to be conducted outside. Under the supervision from the Athletic Department, guidelines set by the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health will be strictly enforced.