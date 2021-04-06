Associated Students Organization positions open for application

The Associated Student Organization announced that applications are open for the 2021-2022 student government elections.

Every position except court justice, division commissioner and division council member are up for election. Open positions include: president, vice president, student trustee, director of finance, director of academic affairs, director of external affairs, director of human resources, director of student services, director of public relations, director of equity, diversity and inclusion and two senator positions per each academic department.

Petitions to run in the student government election can be found on their website. Candidates are not allowed to be part of the Elections Committee and are only allowed to petition for one position.

Candidates must submit a 200 words or less statement and may include a photo of themselves in JPG form.

Both statements and photos must be emailed to [email protected] by April 26 at 5 p.m.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated for clarity