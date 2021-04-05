College Council looking towards reopening

The COVID-19 Task Force Committee has evaluated several integrated solution providers that will provide COVID-19 testing and contact tracing at El Camino College, President Dena Maloney announced during a College Council meeting on Monday, April 5.

Before stepping on campus, students will also need to provide a completed Medicat Survey and get their temperature taken. In the case of a high temperature, students will either have to quarantine or provide a doctor’s note noting that their temperature isn’t COVID-19 related.

ECC has also utilized help from Forensic Analytical Consulting Services to work with individual divisions and faculty to establish what is needed to reopen campus.

Proper social distancing, signage, physical barriers and spacing in classrooms are among the considerations being evaluated in order to reopen, Maloney said.

In addition to hiring specialized vendors to handle the campus reopening, the College Council is also working on revising the Campus Safety Reopening pertaining to face masks and gatherings on campus.

Sections in the reopening plan will be updated to give more detailed guidance to students on face mask and safety procedures.

