Search committee meeting adjourns promptly, no public comments received

A special presidential search committee meeting was held on March 30.

The search committee minutes from March 29 were unable to be drafted in time to comply with the Brown Act, which requires special meeting agendas to be posted 24 hours before they are held.

Minutes from the March 29 search committee are waiting for approval and will be posted later. An exact date was not given.

Open session adjourned promptly with no public comments and the superintendent/president special search committee is now in closed session.