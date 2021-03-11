Police Beat Jan. 8 to Feb. 21

Friday, Jan. 8, at 3:10 p.m.

Officers received a call about an attempted burglary near the Construction Technology building. The case is still being investigated.

Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 8:17 a.m.

Officers received a call about a motor vehicle theft, vandalism and burglary near the Murdock Stadium. The case is still being investigated.

Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 10:15 a.m.

Officers received a call about vandalism near the Hawthorne Business Training Center. The case is still being investigated.

Saturday, Feb. 13, at 10:05 p.m.

A suspect was arrested for drug use and trespassing near the Natural Sciences building.

Sunday Feb. 21 at 3:22 p.m.

A suspect was arrested for drunk driving near Redondo Beach Boulevard underneath the bridge and turned over to an outside police agency for investigation.