El Camino reveals the 2020 Dean’s List

Over 2,000 students made to the Dean’s List for El Camino’s 2020 academic school year.

The email sent from ECC Student Information announced the recent mentionable honors of the current school year on an online format through El Camino’s website.

According to the email, ECC sent their congratulations to all of the students that have made it on the list, expressing how impressive it is for students to achieve this academic honor.

The email also explains how current students may be eligible to make it onto the list for future academic years.

In order to qualify, students must have taken 12 or more units in any given semester, and must complete them with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, according to the email.

Students interested in the seeing the Dean’s list can click here.