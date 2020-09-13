ECC to host a Virtual Student Expo

El Camino College will hold a Virtual Student Support Expo Monday (Sept. 14) via Canvas from 1 to 2 p.m. The event will highlight resources that support student success through workshops and a live campus resources fair.

The live resources fair will be held via Zoom. An overview of how the resources fair will be conducted is to happen during the Welcome Ceremony on Monday at 12:30 p.m. via Canvas.

Students will be able to meet with representatives from student support programs, meta-majors and student clubs. More than 20 programs and centers will be present to answer questions. The Associated Student Organization (ASO) will also be in attendance to help inform students how they can get involved virtually.

“The event has grown over time,” 2019 Co-Coordinator of the program Rocio Diaz said. “Last year we had over 350 students.”

The Virtual Student Service Expo hopes to keep that trend going in 2020 and have a large online turnout.

Editor’s note: a quote was removed from the second paragraph on Sept. 13.

Correction: a time was corrected in the second paragraph on Sept. 13