New study abroad program will take students to Ireland

A new Study Abroad Program at El Camino College will give students a chance to participate in a live dig of 500-year-old medieval ruins in Ireland during the 2020 summer session.

This is the first time the Study Abroad Program will visit Ireland as students will have the choice to take two classes out of four options that include cultural anthropology, archaeology, survey of early British literature or introduction to the humanities.

Applications will open in the beginning of the spring semester and will have a deadline set in April 2020.

Residents of Trim, a town in Ireland, will host students in their homes, ECC English professor Chelsea Henson said.

Students will pay an upfront cost that will cover flight, room, board and tourism expenses.

“It is an amazing rounding educational and cultural experience,” Henson said. “This gives [students] an incredible chance to broaden and expand their horizons.”