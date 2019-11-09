Campus cleanup event will identify most commonly discarded brands in trash cans

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The ECC Environmental and Horticulture Club will be hosting two Brand Audit Campus Cleanup events on Wednesday, Nov. 13 and Thursday, Nov. 14 from noon to 2 p.m. to find out what brands are most commonly found discarded in the environment.

Environmental and Horticulture Club President Jennifer Lopez told the Union that the cleanup will take place on the perimeter of the campus. She added that the interior of the campus is already “well taken care of” by the ECC Facilities and Planning Department who is in charge of maintaining the college’s grounds.

The cleanup’s purpose is to “find which brands are most common in our local trash,” according to flyers posted by the Environmental and Horticulture Club around campus.

All students and faculty are invited to join the cleanup. Participants are asked to meet on the Library Lawn, according to the flyer.

A documentary night will also be hosted on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the Alondra Room above the ECC Bookstore.

The documentary screened will be “Reuse! Because You Can’t Recycle The Planet. The Documentary” and will be co-hosted by the Torrance League of Women Voters, Lopez said.

For further details regarding the cleanup, contact @elcamino.green on Instagram.