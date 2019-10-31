Financial aid fair to bring resources and services to students on Halloween

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Resources and services for El Camino College students applying for financial aid will be available during a support fair in the Student Services South Plaza Thursday, Oct. 31.

The ECC Financial Aid Office will host its Halloween-themed Financial Aid and Basic Needs Fright Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where financial aid representatives will be available to assist students with filling out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and Dream Act applications ahead of the June 2020.

“Every year in October the FAFSA and Dream Act applications open up so we want to remind students to apply for the 2020-2021 academic year,” Financial Aid Student Service Specialist Maria Ehrlich said. “It’s also a good way to connect students to [basic needs] resources on and off campus.”

In addition, ECC basic needs resource representatives from programs including as the Warrior Pantry, Warrior Closet to bring awareness about the services available to students struggling with basic needs insecurities.

“It’s a more holistic approach,” Ehrlich said. “It’s a tough time for students so we want to be a kind of wraparound service so we can help them…with basic needs to survive, to learn and to succeed for them to get to the next step.”