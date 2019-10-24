Warrior Pantry receives $10,000 grant

An El Camino College student peruses the racks at the Warrior Pantry on Friday, Oct. 18. The food pantry recently received a $10,000 grant from Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, which will help purchase food items. David Odusanya/The Union

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn recently awarded a $10,000 grant to the El Camino College Warrior Pantry to make sure that pantry shelves are filled with food items and helping students in times of need, officials said.

Liz Odendahl, communications director for Hahn, said the Supervisor is concerned with the growing insecurity of food and homelessness at community colleges.

“Representative Hahn wanted students to have the stability of being able to get food without hindering their ability to study and attend classes,” Odendahl said.

She added that the money was not as important as the students who could be impacted from the grant being allocated to the pantry.

“The most important thing are the students who will be affected by this,” Odendahl said. “Rep. Hahn wants to ensure that all students maximize their ability academically with the help of this grant.”

Chris De La Cruz, a student services specialist at ECC’s Student Development Office, said the pantry is taking the steps that it needs with the grant to expand and stock up on more fresh produce.

“The money will be spread out to purchase food supplies from different wholesale stores with a focus on healthier snacks and items,” Cruz said.

The pantry stocks up on food items such as sun chips, granola bars, Cup Noodles, can vegetables and healthy snacks. It is trying to bring in fresh produce items that are recommended from the students who go to the food pantry.

This impacts students at ECC because they now know that there is a support system in place focused on their well-being, Cruz said.

“It is going to allow us to purchase food items that students like,” Cruz said. “It’s great to have people that really support the visions and dreams of students at El Camino College.”

There has been an increase in the number of students that have come to the food pantry since previous years, Cruz said.

“There were 122 students that came in one day,” Cruz said. “So, there has been an increase in the number of people and they are starting to know that we have a pantry on campus that can help them.

Caesar Castillo, mechanical engineering major, has been going to the food pantry for three years.

“The Warrior Pantry has helped me a lot because anytime I’m hungry and want to get something to eat before my afternoon classes, I come here,” Castillo said.

Castillo sees a growing number of people that come to the pantry every day he is there.