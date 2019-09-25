Applications to over 600 scholarships still accepting applications

Students can apply to over 600 El Camino College scholarships, which range from $500 to $5,000, until Sunday, Dec. 15.

Last year, ECC gave approximately $600,000 to more than 500 students. Minimum requirements are a 2.0 GPA or higher and at least six graded units of coursework.

After completing an online application located in their MyECC accounts, students can learn which scholarships they qualify for.

“Each scholarship is different. Sometimes it’s a simple check that students can pay for their tuition and fees. Or it can be used specifically for books and supplies,” Clerical Assistant at the Scholarship Office Catherine Umana said.

More information is available at the Scholarship Office, located at the the Communications Building in Room 206. The office can also be contacted at (310)-660-6541, or [email protected]