Writing Center workshops to help students with grammar and essays

The El Camino College Writing Center will host seven grammar and essay workshops for students beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The workshops were highly requested by students during the Student Support Expo on Tuesday, Sept. 10, Writing Center tutor Cathy Herold said.

Writing Center coordinator Barbara Budrovich decided to bring back the grammar workshops to the center after meetings about students’ requests, Herold added.

“A lot of the classes for English and math have changed because of the new law, AB 705,” Herold said. “We’re seeing a few more really stressed out students so we thought let’s bring the grammar workshops back.”

AB 705 is a state law that mandates California community colleges to allow students to take transfer-level courses in English and math. For students who find that level of course work difficult, they have the option of taking a support class and using outside resources like tutoring and workshops to better their understanding of material.

The workshops are 40-minute long seminars that have a limited space of 10 students per session.

Students can sign up for workshops at the Writing Center’s front desk. More information about workshops are available at the ECC website: https://www.elcamino.edu/academics/humanities/writingcenter/WC%20Workshops%20Fall%202019.pdf