Annual fair helps students learn more about universities

Representatives from dozens of universities lined up at the Library Lawn to help El Camino College students find out more about transferring to universities at the Transfer Day Fair on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Organized by ECC’s Transfer Center, the annual event gives students the opportunity to engage with university representatives and learn more about admissions requirements, college life and programs available at universities.

“We want students to meet with about 80 universities on campus,” Transfer Coordinator Rene Lozano said. “Instead of students going to the universities, we bring them here.”

The Transfer Day Fair gives students a first-hand experience of meeting with the representatives of any school so they can get more information on housing, student life, financial aid and the admissions process, Lozano said.

“It’s very ideal for students to go to this event even if they are not transferring,” Lozano said. “It’s important to know all about the school they want to go to before a decision is made on their next level of education.”

Ross Miyashiro, vice president of Student Services, said he wants students to be able to talk with representatives about programs at universities.

“Students should be able to specifically ask questions about the major they’re interested in to the institutions they’re interested in transferring to.” Miyashiro said.

Jehali Hall, psychology major, said it’s important for ECC to organize events like the Transfer Day Fair.

“It gives students a good opportunity to know what they need to know to transfer to the school they want,” Hall said. “El Camino does a really good job of helping students with events like these.”

Yemi Burka, nursing major, was able to get answers to her questions ahead of the upcoming transfer application season when she got the opportunity to talk with a representative from the University of Southern California.

“It was extremely helpful,” she said. “It’s not just that I got the answers I wanted, but it’s that I finally now know the school I want to go to.”

The Transfer Center offers workshops and other events to students interested in transferring to four-year universities. More information is available on the Transfer Center website: https://www.elcamino.edu/student/studentservices/transfercenter/