The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under News, Top Stories

Former EC student to appear on “The Bachelorette”

By Giselle Morales|May 7, 2019

Hunter+Jones+with+his+surfboard%2C+at+El+Porto+in+Manhattan+Beach.+Jones%2C+now+a+former+El+Camino+College+student%2C+is+set+to+appear+in+the+latest+season+of+%22The+Bachelorette.%22+Photo+credit%3A+Jo+Rankin
Back to Article
Back to Article

Former EC student to appear on “The Bachelorette”

Hunter Jones with his surfboard, at El Porto in Manhattan Beach. Jones, now a former El Camino College student, is set to appear in the latest season of

Hunter Jones with his surfboard, at El Porto in Manhattan Beach. Jones, now a former El Camino College student, is set to appear in the latest season of "The Bachelorette." Photo credit: Jo Rankin

Hunter Jones with his surfboard, at El Porto in Manhattan Beach. Jones, now a former El Camino College student, is set to appear in the latest season of "The Bachelorette." Photo credit: Jo Rankin

Hunter Jones with his surfboard, at El Porto in Manhattan Beach. Jones, now a former El Camino College student, is set to appear in the latest season of "The Bachelorette." Photo credit: Jo Rankin

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Former El Camino College student Hunter Jones is set to be a participant on the latest season of “The Bachelorette,” which premieres Monday, May 13.

Jones along with 29 other men will be vying to win the heart of this season’s Bachelorette Hannah Brown, according to an article from ABC.

In the spring of 2016, Hunter was featured on the cover EC’s Warrior Life magazine and was the focus in one of the stories.

During his time at EC, Hunter was a film major who hoped to make a career as a surfer, according to the Warrior Life article.

“He was just a South Bay guy who loved surfing, former Warrior Life Editor-in-Chief Sydnie Mills, who wrote the story about Hunter, said. “[He] was really content on working hard.”

Hunter will be competing to earn a rose and ultimately find love on “The Bachelorette,” next week, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About the Writer
Giselle Morales, Editor-in-Chief

Former El Camino College student Hunter Jones is set to be a participant on the latest season of “The Bachelorette,” which premieres Monday,...

Other stories filed under News

Program addresses food insecurities during College Council meeting

The El Camino Food and Shelter Task Force requested assistance from the Marketing and Communications department for an outreach program during the lat...

ASO elections to be held in late-May

Spring elections for the Associated Student Organization (ASO) will be held at El Camino College the week of Monday, May 27, ASO officials said.ASO Pr...

Pride week to be celebrated at EC in May
Pride week to be celebrated at EC in May
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist shares her story of Mexico’s ‘La Bestia’
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist shares her story of Mexico’s ‘La Bestia’
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist to visit campus

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sonia Nazario will be visiting El Camino College Thursday, May 2, for a discussion, Q&A and book signing of her ...

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Pride week to be celebrated at EC in May
Pride week to be celebrated at EC in May
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist shares her story of Mexico’s ‘La Bestia’
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist shares her story of Mexico’s ‘La Bestia’
Mistake on agenda pushes vote on by-law to next senate meeting
Mistake on agenda pushes vote on by-law to next senate meeting
Spreading awareness for sustainability while celebrating the beauty of planet Earth
Spreading awareness for sustainability while celebrating the beauty of planet Earth
More students should enroll in the Federal Work-Study program
More students should enroll in the Federal Work-Study program
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
The student news site of El Camino College
Former EC student to appear on “The Bachelorette”