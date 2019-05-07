Former EC student to appear on “The Bachelorette”

Former El Camino College student Hunter Jones is set to be a participant on the latest season of “The Bachelorette,” which premieres Monday, May 13.

Jones along with 29 other men will be vying to win the heart of this season’s Bachelorette Hannah Brown, according to an article from ABC.

In the spring of 2016, Hunter was featured on the cover EC’s Warrior Life magazine and was the focus in one of the stories.

During his time at EC, Hunter was a film major who hoped to make a career as a surfer, according to the Warrior Life article.

“He was just a South Bay guy who loved surfing,“ former Warrior Life Editor-in-Chief Sydnie Mills, who wrote the story about Hunter, said. “[He] was really content on working hard.”

Hunter will be competing to earn a rose and ultimately find love on “The Bachelorette,” next week, at 8 p.m. on ABC.