ASO elections to be held in late-May
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Spring elections for the Associated Student Organization (ASO) will be held at El Camino College the week of Monday, May 27, ASO officials said.
ASO President Joseph Mardesich, a business major, said candidate applications are still available in the ASO Executive Office located inside the Student Activities Center and online.
To qualify, candidates must be enrolled in a minimum of six units at EC while maintaining a 2.0 GPA, according to the candidate petition.
However, disabled students who may be limited to fewer than six units by a Special Resource Center counselor may be exempt from this rule.
Student Trustee candidates must be enrolled in 7 units and maintain a 2.5 GPA.
All positions, including ASO President, will be available but Mardesich added that students wanting to run for a Senate Executive Officer position need to petition 50 signatures from EC students. Lower positions require 25 signatures.
For more candidate requirements visit: www.elcamino.edu/student/studentservices/sdo/aso/2018%20petition.pdf