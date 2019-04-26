New federal work-study application will soon be available

Students will be able to complete the federal work-study (FWS) application to get a job on campus once it becomes available in the upcoming weeks, according to the El Camino College website.

FWS is a federally funded program that is awarded to eligible students through the Financial Aid Office at El Camino College. The FWS program allows students to have the opportunity to work on or off-campus.

To become eligible, students must submit their FAFSA, be enrolled in six units, maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete at least 60 percent of attempted classes.

Financial Aid Supervisor Luis Mancia said the FWS application for the 2019 to 2020 school year is currently not available but should be uploaded to the El Camino College website soon.

“We’re working on it right now so it should be available in the next few weeks,” Mancia said.

Mancia said that as long as there are enough funds for the programs and jobs made available to students there is no set deadline to apply for FWS.

Students are awarded a specific amount of money to work through FWS. Once they work enough hours to earn the amount of money they were allocated, they are no longer employed, Mancia said.

Mancia added that the amount of money awarded may increase depending on the funding.