Non-student falls off car while shooting video

By Fernando Haro|April 20, 2019

A non-student struck his head on the pavement of Parking Lot L after falling off the back of a car while recording a video Saturday, April 13, authorities said.

El Camino College police Sgt. Gary Roberston said a group of young adults was recording a video in Parking Lot L after midnight when one of them decided to climb onto the hatchback of the car.

“The driving wasn’t fast and furious, donuts and burnouts and stuff like that,” Robertson said. “Mostly driving around circles, hanging out the window.”

Robertson added the victim slipped and struck his head. They were transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for further treatment.

Robertson said there have been no more updates regarding the non-student’s welfare due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA), which protects the privacy and security of a person’s health information.

Fernando Haro, News Editor

