Middle school students visit EC for walking field trip

Middle school students visited El Camino College for an end-of-trimester field trip on Monday, March 4.

Students from Will Rogers Middle School walked a mile and a half from their school to EC for a college tour to learn about available opportunities and programs.

The trip was for students who performed and behaved well during the past trimester, Denise Sairrino, an educator at Will Rogers who teaches sixth grade, said.

The trip was a great way for Will Rogers students to learn “what campus life is all about,” she said.

Along with teachers and chaperones, students arrived at 9:30 a.m. and toured EC until 1:30 p.m.

Sairrino said the concepts mentioned during the tour, like keeping a good GPA and finding academic interests, may not be completely understood by her middle school students, however, “it kind of reiterates what we’re telling them [students]—to do better and to get grades up.”