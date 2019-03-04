The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under News

Middle school students visit EC for walking field trip

By Omar Rashad|March 4, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Middle school students visited El Camino College for an end-of-trimester field trip on Monday, March 4.

Students from Will Rogers Middle School walked a mile and a half from their school to EC for a college tour to learn about available opportunities and programs.

The trip was for students who performed and behaved well during the past trimester, Denise Sairrino, an educator at Will Rogers who teaches sixth grade, said.

The trip was a great way for Will Rogers students to learn “what campus life is all about,” she said.

Along with teachers and chaperones, students arrived at 9:30 a.m. and toured EC until 1:30 p.m.

Sairrino said the concepts mentioned during the tour, like keeping a good GPA and finding academic interests, may not be completely understood by her middle school students, however, “it kind of reiterates what we’re telling them [students]—to do better and to get grades up.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , ,

Other stories filed under News

Over 40 clubs demonstrate campus culture in Club Rush
Over 40 clubs demonstrate campus culture in Club Rush
Librarians host ‘learning resource’ open house
Librarians host ‘learning resource’ open house
Board of Trustees meet before scheduled date

The El Camino College Board of Trustees (BOT) convened on Friday afternoon for a special board meeting.The BOT, which meets monthly, was not previousl...

Transfer Center offers tour of CSU Channel Islands to students

The Transfer Center will be sponsoring a CSU Channel Islands tour that will discuss the admissions process, academic programs, financial aid, housing ...

Counseling creates new appointment making system for students
Counseling creates new appointment making system for students
The student news site of El Camino College
Middle school students visit EC for walking field trip