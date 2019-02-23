The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under News

Transfer Center offers tour of CSU Channel Islands to students

By Lydia Lopez|February 23, 2019

The Transfer Center will be sponsoring a CSU Channel Islands tour that will discuss the admissions process, academic programs, financial aid, housing options, and campus life, on Saturday, March 9.

Student’s must be enrolled in at least one course at EC and pay a refundable five dollar fee to be eligible for the tour.

Students will need to meet at the Transfer Center at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event.

Due to limited seating, the Transfer Center can only take eighteen students; spots are filled on a first come, first serve basis.

Student Services Specialist Sara Vasquez-Gharibeh said that there will be more to the tour than just presentations.

We stay long enough so students have the opportunity to maybe go visit different departments,” Vasquez-Gharibeh said. “They can ask questions that maybe pertain to their major and interests.”

