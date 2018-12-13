The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under News

Bomb threats emailed to EC, authorities say

By Fernando Haro|December 13, 2018

El Camino College became one of the latest locations across the U.S. to receive bomb threats through an email Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Earlier reports by CNN indicated that these robo-emails were the result of a scammer demanding $20,000 via Bitcoin.

The Cedar Rapids Iowa Police Department posted the email on their social media page and that there is no evidence that proves these threats to be credible.

According to the email, hexogen, a powerful explosive, was placed inside the building of the person who received the threat. The email indicated that if the victim was to pay $20,000 via Bitcoin, they would remove the explosive device from the building.

EC Director of Public Information and Government Relations, Marc Stevens, confirmed that the threats EC received were similar and not credible. The proper authorities were notified, prompting an investigation.

