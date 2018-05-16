The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under News, Top Stories

Starbucks to open across from campus

By Zach HatakeyamaMay 16, 2018

The+location+is+set+to+open+on+the+corner+of+Crenshaw+Boulevard+and+146th+St.+Photo+credit%3A+Zach+Hatakeyama
The location is set to open on the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and 146th St. Photo credit: Zach Hatakeyama

The location is set to open on the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and 146th St. Photo credit: Zach Hatakeyama

The location is set to open on the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and 146th St. Photo credit: Zach Hatakeyama

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A new Starbucks location is set to open on Crenshaw Boulevard, across the street from Lot L.

The store plans on opening it is doors this summer, in time for the fall semester to begin.

“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers,” a Starbucks spokesperson told The Union.

The location will be 880 square feet and will only contain a drive-thru; however, it will offer a walk up window for customers as well.

Victoria Petrova, 20, business management major, will take advantage of the new addition to Crenshaw Boulevard.

“I think I would go there 100 percent,” Petrova said.

Reference librarian Camilla Jenkin agrees.

“I think it will provide a lot of options for faculty and staff to get a caffeine fix,” Jenkin said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under News

ASB sticker price increase directly affects student programs, ASO director of finance says

ASO director of finance Alex Ostrega explains the price increase and what effects it will have on students in a Q&A with The Union.Q: What caused ...

Warrior Life magazine to hit stands this semester
Warrior Life magazine to hit stands this semester
ASO elections end tonight at 6 p.m.

On the final day of ASO elections, ASO presidential candidate Joseph Mardesich could be seen standing several yards away from the voting booths with a...

ASO elections underway on Library Lawn

Students are currently voting to fill open positions at the Associated Student Organization (ASO).Voting is open for all registered students and will ...

Planning and Budget Committee discuss tentative Budget Assumptions

The El Camino Planning and Budget Committee discussed the 2018-19 tentative budget assumptions from the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Off...

Other stories filed under Top Stories

5 EC football players share 3 bedroom apartment
5 EC football players share 3 bedroom apartment
EC sports information specialist manages, stats, news and player information
EC sports information specialist manages, stats, news and player information
“China: Beyond the Great Wall” delivers a first-person look into the ever-changing Chinese society
“China: Beyond the Great Wall” delivers a first-person look into the ever-changing Chinese society
New West Guitar Group trio brings new life to acoustic instruments
New West Guitar Group trio brings new life to acoustic instruments
Atomic Cafe caffeinates EC
Atomic Cafe caffeinates EC
The student news site of El Camino College
Starbucks to open across from campus