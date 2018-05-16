Starbucks to open across from campus

A new Starbucks location is set to open on Crenshaw Boulevard, across the street from Lot L.

The store plans on opening it is doors this summer, in time for the fall semester to begin.

“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers,” a Starbucks spokesperson told The Union.

The location will be 880 square feet and will only contain a drive-thru; however, it will offer a walk up window for customers as well.

Victoria Petrova, 20, business management major, will take advantage of the new addition to Crenshaw Boulevard.

“I think I would go there 100 percent,” Petrova said.

Reference librarian Camilla Jenkin agrees.

“I think it will provide a lot of options for faculty and staff to get a caffeine fix,” Jenkin said.