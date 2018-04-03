Spring Health Fair taking place on Library Lawn today until 2 p.m.
The Spring Health Fair is currently taking place on the Library Lawn until 2 p.m.
Students, faculty and staff can take advantage of services such as free massages, HIV testing and blood pressure screenings.
In addition, the El Camino Police Department is also conducting an impaired driving simulation in front of the Activities Center.
Community resources including South Bay LGBT Center, Foundation for Suicide Prevention and American Cancer Society are also present.