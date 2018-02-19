The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under News, Top Stories

World Anthropology Day celebrated with open discussions in the Anthropology Museum

By Emma DiMaggioFebruary 19, 2018

Light+refreshments+and+snacks+were+provided+for+the+World+Anthropology+celebration+in+the+Anthropology+Museum+on+Thursday%2C+Feb.+15.+Photo+credit%3A+Emma+DiMaggio
Light refreshments and snacks were provided for the World Anthropology celebration in the Anthropology Museum on Thursday, Feb. 15. Photo credit: Emma DiMaggio

Light refreshments and snacks were provided for the World Anthropology celebration in the Anthropology Museum on Thursday, Feb. 15. Photo credit: Emma DiMaggio

Light refreshments and snacks were provided for the World Anthropology celebration in the Anthropology Museum on Thursday, Feb. 15. Photo credit: Emma DiMaggio

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






World Anthropology Day was celebrated by students and faculty in the Anthropology Museum on Thursday, Feb. 16, with open discussions on anthropological concepts and a faculty meet and greet from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We like to say that anthropology is a tool kid for the 21st century,” Angela Mannen, anthropology professor and Anthropology Club adviser, said. “I think a lot of the guiding principles of our discipline really lend themselves to appreciating diversity. Not just tolerating it, but appreciating it, the wealth of cultural diversity out there.”

Faculty members and attending students held an open discussion on anthropological subjects while seated in small circles around the museum.

“The purpose of the event is to come learn more or come celebrate (anthropology),” Misa Valle, 35, anthropology and geology major, said.

The event was sponsored by the American Anthropological Association to, “bring anthropology more to the front of the worldwide stage,” Mannen said.

IMG_0183.jpg

Students and anthropology faculty members discuss topics relating to anthropological concepts in the Anthropology Museum for a World Anthropology Day celebration on Thursday, Feb. 15. Photo credit: Emma DiMaggio

Faculty members from the anthropology department were also informing students of past and upcoming events hosted by the department.

According to Marianne Waters, anthropology professor and Anthropology Club adviser, the department will be holding their 15th annual Anthropology Research Symposium later this semester.

The symposium gives students an opportunity to showcase their semester-long research in competition for prizes.

“The Anthropology Research Symposium is our biggest spring event,” Waters said. “Dia de los Muertos is our biggest (fall) event.”

IMG_0181.jpg

A poster explaining Dia de los Muertos in the Anthropology Museum. The Dia de los Muertos celebration on campus is one of the largest events that the Anthropology Club hosts. Photo credit: Emma DiMaggio

The event was held in the Anthropology Museum in the Art B Building, Room 301.

The Anthropology Museum is used for club meetings, as well as a venue for guest speakers on anthropology, Waters said.

IMG_0177.jpg

Mayan statues in the Anthropology Museum, in the Art B Building Room 301. Photo credit: Emma DiMaggio

For students who are interested in anthropology but may have missed the event, the Anthropology Club meets in the Anthropology Museum on Thursday’s from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

“(Anthropology is) important in light of the issues that people throughout the world are facing today,” Mannen said. “Whether it’s human rights issues or other kinds of political or economic struggles that people are having, applied anthropology really tries to offer practical solutions (to what) people face.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under News

Baseball team awarded the Scholar Team award

The El Camino College baseball team was recently selected to receive the Scholar Team award by the California Community College Athletic Association (...

Student Health Services give out condom roses on National Condom Day
Student Health Services give out condom roses on National Condom Day
Students ‘fall in love with financial aid’ on the Library Lawn
Students ‘fall in love with financial aid’ on the Library Lawn
Student ambassadors available for questions all week
Student ambassadors available for questions all week
El Camino College student robbed at Domino’s Pizza

An El Camino College student was the victim of an armed robbery at the Domino’s Pizza on the 15900 block of Crenshaw Blvd. on Friday, Jan. 19. E...

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Student Health Services give out condom roses on National Condom Day
Student Health Services give out condom roses on National Condom Day
Students ‘fall in love with financial aid’ on the Library Lawn
Students ‘fall in love with financial aid’ on the Library Lawn
Student ambassadors available for questions all week
Student ambassadors available for questions all week
EC promotes environment for female leaders to succeed
EC promotes environment for female leaders to succeed
Unclear future lies ahead for EC food services
Unclear future lies ahead for EC food services
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The student news site of El Camino College
World Anthropology Day celebrated with open discussions in the Anthropology Museum