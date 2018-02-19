World Anthropology Day celebrated with open discussions in the Anthropology Museum

World Anthropology Day was celebrated by students and faculty in the Anthropology Museum on Thursday, Feb. 16, with open discussions on anthropological concepts and a faculty meet and greet from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We like to say that anthropology is a tool kid for the 21st century,” Angela Mannen, anthropology professor and Anthropology Club adviser, said. “I think a lot of the guiding principles of our discipline really lend themselves to appreciating diversity. Not just tolerating it, but appreciating it, the wealth of cultural diversity out there.”

Faculty members and attending students held an open discussion on anthropological subjects while seated in small circles around the museum.

“The purpose of the event is to come learn more or come celebrate (anthropology),” Misa Valle, 35, anthropology and geology major, said.

The event was sponsored by the American Anthropological Association to, “bring anthropology more to the front of the worldwide stage,” Mannen said.

Faculty members from the anthropology department were also informing students of past and upcoming events hosted by the department.

According to Marianne Waters, anthropology professor and Anthropology Club adviser, the department will be holding their 15th annual Anthropology Research Symposium later this semester.

The symposium gives students an opportunity to showcase their semester-long research in competition for prizes.

“The Anthropology Research Symposium is our biggest spring event,” Waters said. “Dia de los Muertos is our biggest (fall) event.”

The event was held in the Anthropology Museum in the Art B Building, Room 301.

The Anthropology Museum is used for club meetings, as well as a venue for guest speakers on anthropology, Waters said.

For students who are interested in anthropology but may have missed the event, the Anthropology Club meets in the Anthropology Museum on Thursday’s from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

“(Anthropology is) important in light of the issues that people throughout the world are facing today,” Mannen said. “Whether it’s human rights issues or other kinds of political or economic struggles that people are having, applied anthropology really tries to offer practical solutions (to what) people face.”