Baseball team awarded the Scholar Team award

The El Camino College baseball team was recently selected to receive the Scholar Team award by the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) for their academic excellence during the 2016-2017 school year.

One of 18 programs selected statewide to receive this award, the team will be honored at the annual CCCAA Convention in March.

“I’m really proud,” head coach Nate Fernley said. “When we talk to (the players) at the beginning of the season, we tell them they are student athletes, with student first.”

The Scholar Team Award is the highest academic team achievement given annually by the CCCAA, with teams needing a 3.0 total grade point average to qualify, as well as demonstrating better than average accomplishments in intercollegiate athletic competitions.

“Everyone studied hard and everyone got their work done,” sophomore pitcher Kenneth Haus said. “Winning the award shows just how hard we worked as a team last year to stay on track.”

The Warriors sent 10 players on to the Division 1 and 2 levels from last years team, including SCC Pitcher of the Year Taylor Rashi (144 strikeouts) to the University of California, Irvine and standout catcher Trevor Casanova to California State University, Northridge.

After winning an amazing 25 games in a row last season, the team claimed its first South Coast Conference championship since 2010. The team then competed in the CCCAA State Championships, eventually finishing third-place in the state.

“It was a really special group. They were really good on the field,” Fernley said. “But what was more impressive was the way they went out and got their school done. They did a great job at transferring out and figuring out what was next for them. I’m just really proud.”

On top of their on-field accomplishments, the team matched their impressive play with impressive grades, finishing last spring with a 3.4 team grade point average.

The baseball team opened the season last month ranked No. 2 in Southern California and is now looking to capitalize on the energy created via its state Final Four appearance last season.

“We will definitely be looking to do the same this season,” Haus said. “Not only in the classroom, but on the field. We’re poised for a great season.”

Director of Athletics and Kinesiology Colin Preston credits the players and staff as a unit.

“All the credit goes to our student-athletes for their success in the classroom,” Preston said. “Obviously having a coach like Nate Fernley who emphasizes doing well on the field and also in the classroom is a huge help to (the players) and to our athletic counselors who help them set up their schedules and get them ready for their classes and prepared for transferring. Their on and off-the-field success last year capped a tremendous year that will set the tone for all of our departments to reach that goal again.”