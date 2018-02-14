Students ‘fall in love with financial aid’ on the Library Lawn

The Fall in Love with Financial Aid Fair provided information to students on FAFSA and campus resources on the Library Lawn on Tuesday, Feb. 12, from noon to 2 p.m.

The main objective of the financial aid fair was to encourage students to complete their 2018/2019 FAFSA application before the Friday, March 2 deadline, Kristina Martinez, assistant director of financial aid, said.

“That will make sure students are eligible for the most amount of financial aid that may be available to them, including the state grants,” Martinez said.

The fair was also intended to inform students of their eligibility for a number of other financial aid programs.

“A lot of students aren’t aware of financial aid,” Martinez said. “They end up paying for their classes, not knowing that they may be eligible for a fee waiver.”

Other campus programs and departments were also present at the event, using the fair as an opportunity to showcase themselves to incoming students.

“This is when a lot of new people are coming who don’t really know anything about the school and may not be as familiar,” Jessica Mathias, 22, nursing major and ITEC peer mentor, said. “It’s important to get information out to people.”

The Knowledgeable, Engaged, and Aspiring Students (KEAS) program also had a booth at the event to promote the resources that their program offers.

“(KEAS) is an equity program on campus that helps tutor people in math and English,” Melissa Lee, 20, mathematics major, said. “We have stuff that might be applicable to students who might need financial aid.”

According to Lee, the KEAS program offers counseling, books, and priority registration to students enrolled in their classes.

On top of all the informational booths, the financial aid division also had a geo filter and mock photo booth for students. They were also offering pastries from Porto’s Bakery to any students who had already completed their FAFSA applications.

For any students who may have missed the financial aid fair, the opportunity to learn about financial aid is not over.

According to Martinez, more help for students is available in the following locations.